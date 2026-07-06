African Warships Cross the Atlantic for INR 250

NEW YORK – Naval vessels from Morocco and Senegal, along with delegations from five other African partner nations, are arriving in New York for International Naval Review 250 as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Morocco’s Royal Moroccan Navy frigate Mohammed VI and the Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel Niani crossed the Atlantic to take part. The voyage reflects the skill, readiness and teamwork required to operate thousands of miles from home. Naval and senior-level delegations from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, along with representatives from Equatorial Guinea and Kenya, are also expected to participate, bringing leadership and regional maritime experience from North, West, Central and East Africa.

Together, the seven nations highlight the strength of America’s relationships across the continent. Their participation reflects years of professional exchange, training and cooperation between U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet and African partners. Those relationships build trust, help maritime forces work more effectively together and support shared efforts to keep important sea routes safe and secure.

“Our African partners’ participation in the International Naval Review 250 reflects the enduring relationships built through years of professional exchange, shared training and cooperation at sea,” said Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa. “By strengthening interoperability, we are better prepared to protect vital sea lanes, support legitimate commerce and respond to the maritime security challenges we share.”

The arrival of Mohammed VI and Niani puts African sailors, naval leaders and maritime capability at the center of the international gathering. For both crews, reaching New York required careful navigation, constant maintenance, detailed logistical planning, reliable communications and teamwork throughout each ship.

The voyage also tested each crew’s ability to stay ready, solve problems at sea and sustain operations far from home. Their participation represents more than the completion of a demanding crossing. It reflects relationships developed through years of cooperation between U.S. and African maritime forces.

U.S. Sixth Fleet brings sailors and naval leaders together through exercises, port visits, training and professional exchanges. Those engagements improve communication, strengthen the ability of forces to work together and prepare partners to respond when shared challenges arise.

INR 250 gives crews and senior leaders another opportunity to compare experiences, discuss common challenges and exchange ideas on readiness, leadership, logistics and maritime security. That cooperation matters beyond this event. Safe and secure waters support lawful trade, economic activity and the movement of goods connecting Africa, Europe and the United States.

Morocco and Senegal are participating with ships, crews and national delegations. Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon are participating through naval and senior-level delegations, while Equatorial Guinea and Kenya will also participate through national delegations.

Together, the five nations show that African participation extends from sailors operating at sea to senior leaders helping shape the future of maritime cooperation.

“Ghana’s participation in the International Naval Review 250 is a proud moment for our Navy and our nation. Joining the United States in commemorating its 250th anniversary underscores the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between our navies. This occasion highlights the shared commitment of Ghana and the United States to safeguarding maritime security and fostering collaboration for peace and prosperity across the Atlantic and beyond,” said Rear Adm. Godwin Livinus Bessing, chief of the naval staff, Ghana Navy.

“Built on mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to regional stability, this longstanding cooperation has significantly strengthened the operational capabilities of the Cameroon Navy,” said Vice Adm. Jean Mendoua, chief of naval staff, Cameroon Navy. “Together, we share the responsibility of safeguarding the Gulf of Guinea, a maritime space whose security, stability, and prosperity are of strategic importance not only to our two nations but to the international community as a whole.”

“Participation in International Naval Review 250 marks a significant milestone for OPV Niani, showcasing the ship’s ability to operate far beyond national waters and the professionalism of its crew,” said Cmdr. Youssouph Ly, Senegalese liaison officer in the Allies and Partners Coordination Center (APCC). “Following Niani’s participation in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 with 18 partner navies, Senegal’s presence at INR 250 reflects mutual trust, growing interoperability and a shared commitment to maritime stability across the Atlantic and within Africa’s strategic waters.”

African participation in INR 250 builds on cooperation that extends well beyond a single event. Annual multinational exercises and engagements—such as Phoenix Express, African Lion, and the African Maritime Forces Summit—provide continued opportunities to improve maritime domain awareness, information sharing, and regional coordination. These joint efforts strengthen the collective ability of partners to address illegal activity at sea, protect lawful commerce, and respond to maritime emergencies that cross national borders.

These exercises and engagements improve maritime awareness, information sharing and regional coordination while strengthening the ability of partners to address illegal activity at sea, threats to lawful commerce and emergencies that cross national borders.

International Naval Review 250 will take place in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3 through July 8 as part of the national celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

African sailors and naval leaders are expected to participate in the International Naval Review on July 4, along with professional exchanges, senior-leader engagements and community events throughout the week. Where schedules and security requirements allow, participating crews may also welcome members of the public aboard their ships during scheduled tours.

The events will give African sailors and leaders opportunities to meet their counterparts, exchange ideas and connect with New Yorkers while representing their nations during America’s anniversary celebration.

Participation, schedules and access remain subject to change based on operational needs, weather, security requirements and final diplomatic coordination.

About U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa / U.S. Sixth Fleet

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa. For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. Headquartered in Naples, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.

About International Naval Review 250

International Naval Review 250 is a multinational maritime gathering hosted by the U.S. Navy in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3 through July 8, 2026, as the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary. The event brings together U.S. and international naval forces, coast guards, aircraft, tall ships and maritime partners to celebrate America’s maritime heritage and highlight the relationships that support maritime security, economic prosperity and freedom of the seas. Public events include the International Naval Review, an international aerial review, ship tours, military performances and community engagements throughout the New York metropolitan area.