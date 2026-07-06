U.S., Papua New Guinea engineers prepare Igam Barracks classrooms for renovation during Tamiok Strike 26

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mason Tran | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 844th Engineer Battalion and Soldiers from the Papua New Guinea Defense Force work together to renovate a school at Igam Barracks, Lae, Papua New Guinea, July. 6, 2026. Exercise Tamiok Strike 26 is a U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise conducted with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force that strengthens interoperability, readiness, and military-to-military relationships through joint training, engineering, medical, and leader engagements. The exercise demonstrates the enduring relationship between the United States and Papua New Guinea while enhancing the ability of both forces to respond to regional security and humanitarian challenges across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mason Tran) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mason Tran | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 844th Engineer Battalion and Soldiers from the Papua New...... read more read more

LAE, Papua New Guinea — U.S. Army engineers are working alongside members of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) to transform classrooms at Igam Barracks during Exercise Tamiok Strike 26, a bilateral exercise that strengthens interoperability while delivering lasting benefits to the local military community.

Throughout the project, U.S. and PNGDF engineers are gutting existing classrooms and preparing them for renovation, combining engineering expertise with shared planning and hands-on collaboration. The work is designed to improve learning spaces for military families while giving both forces an opportunity to train together in a real-world construction environment.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Austin Williams, construction operations officer with the 702nd Engineer Company, 844th Engineer Battalion, said the renovation reflects the exercise's emphasis on building relationships through meaningful projects.

"The schoolhouses are an important part of the exercise because of the people and partnerships that we have with Papua New Guinea," Williams said. "Working alongside the PNGDF strengthens our relationship by learning from each other while supporting one another throughout the project."

Williams said PNGDF engineers have been instrumental to the effort, providing consistent support throughout the renovation.

"The collaboration between the two engineer teams has been fantastic," he said. "They've provided everything we've needed to help complete the project."

In addition to improving the school, the project exposes Soldiers to construction methods and electrical systems different from those used in the United States, increasing technical proficiency while operating in a new environment.

"Our Soldiers are learning different electrical standards, different construction practices and how to operate in an unfamiliar environment," Williams said. "It builds readiness while allowing us to learn from our partners." For Williams, the project's greatest impact extends beyond the renovated classrooms.

"I hope these buildings improve learning for the children and continue strengthening the relationship between our forces and the community," he said. "Thank you to the Papua New Guinea Defence Force for hosting us during Tamiok Strike 26, and I hope we'll have more opportunities to work together in the future."

Exercise Tamiok Strike 26, conducted July 13–24, 2026, is a U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force that strengthens interoperability, enhances readiness, and reinforces the enduring relationship between the United States and Papua New Guinea through realistic, collaborative training.