Courtesy Photo | The 62d Medical Squadron falls under the 62d Airlift Wing under 18th Air Force within Air Mobility Command, and operates on Joint Base Lewis-McChord as the Air Force ‘Airman’s Clinic’ in the same facility as the Army McChord Clinic that is a satellite Clinic of Madigan Army Medical Center. The Squadron is divided into four separate Flights: Operational Medicine, Bio-Medicine, Dental and Medical Support. The current manning is 64 active duty Air Force, seven Government Service, and 17 Contractors for total of 88 medical staff. The FY16 budget is approximately $1.5 million supporting staff and clinical operations. The Clinic offers 45,000 appointments supporting active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel. The annual relative value unit output is around 630,000 which saves approximately $21.5 million in outsourcing care costs. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The 62d Medical Squadron falls under the 62d Airlift Wing under 18th Air Force within...... read more read more

McChord Clinic provides mental health services to support Airmen Article by: 1st Lt Trishtian Lanier

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA – Everybody faces challenges in life, and sometimes those challenges are difficult to face alone. Fortunately, Airmen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord don’t have to. The McChord Clinic offers mental health resources to Airmen in need, and no appointment is necessary.

“Sometimes, a painful ending is simply the quiet beginning of your greatest chapter,” said Captain Mary-Christine Mcguire, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) Program Manager. “McChord Mental Health Clinic is available to provide mental health support, and walk-ins are welcome.”

It is important to be proactive about mental health and not wait for a crisis to seek help.

“You don’t wait until you’re out of shape to start moving; don’t wait until you are overwhelmed to start taking care of your mental health,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Hauser, a mental health technician at McChord Clinic.

Mental health needs vary widely, but Airmen should consider seeking help if they experience thoughts of suicide, purposelessness, feeling trapped and hopeless, or experience acute anxiety, severe mood fluctuations, or persistent anger. Help is also available for substance abuse.

Self-referral is always available, but sometimes it takes a friend or family member to encourage someone to seek help. Airmen and leaders should encourage a family member or teammate to get help if they notice the above indications as well as social withdrawal, recklessness or erratic behavior.

While some of these indicators may appear minor or situational on the surface, they serve as a critical baseline for early intervention. If you observe any of these behaviors, it is highly recommended to proactively check in with the individual and offer meaningful support.

Kim Armstrong is a licensed independent clinical social worker at the clinic, and she offers a word of encouragement for those who can’t see past their problems.

“There is hope, even when the voice in your head tells you otherwise,” said Armstrong.

McChord Mental Health Clinic is located on the second floor of McChord Medical Center at 690 Barnes Blvd., McChord Field. Walk-in hours at McChord Mental Health Clinic are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 253-982-3685 for more information.

The clinic provides Targeted Care that synchronizes and expands the resources we have to address specific needs. Targeted Care starts with a preliminary assessment with a technician who will listen to concerns, assess needs, and match individuals to the best resource for their needs. Resources may include Chaplain, Military & Family Life Counselors, a mental health consultant, or a primary or specialty care consultant. In- clinic counseling services include crisis intervention, evidence-based therapies, and group education courses. Airmen can also get assistance from Military & Family Life Counseling by calling 253-213-4038 or 253-921-1106.

Military OneSource provides free, confidential, short-term, solution-focused, non-medical counseling in person, by telephone, video, or via online chat for a wide range of issues, including relationship conflicts, stress management, parenting issues, coping with grief and loss, and managing deployments, further details can be found via link: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/confidential-counseling/ or calling 800-342-9647. Chaplain support is available 24/7 at 253-967-0015. Madigan Army Medical Center (MAMC)’s emergency room is available to screen for mental health concerns and provide emergency services. Airmen experiencing a mental health emergency that are unable to get to MAMC should go to the nearest emergency room.

There are also national mental health resources available to Airmen. For free, confidential support 24/7, call the Military Crisis Line at 988, then press 1, or text 838255, or chat online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net. The Crisis Line is available to current and former service members, their families, and friends.