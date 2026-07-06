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The 62d Medical Squadron falls under the 62d Airlift Wing under 18th Air Force within Air Mobility Command, and operates on Joint Base Lewis-McChord as the Air Force ‘Airman’s Clinic’ in the same facility as the Army McChord Clinic that is a satellite Clinic of Madigan Army Medical Center. The Squadron is divided into four separate Flights: Operational Medicine, Bio-Medicine, Dental and Medical Support. The current manning is 64 active duty Air Force, seven Government Service, and 17 Contractors for total of 88 medical staff. The FY16 budget is approximately $1.5 million supporting staff and clinical operations. The Clinic offers 45,000 appointments supporting active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel. The annual relative value unit output is around 630,000 which saves approximately $21.5 million in outsourcing care costs.