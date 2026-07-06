Courtesy Photo | JULY 5, 2026 — Capt. Eduard Gibbons, right, commanding officer of the Chilean tall ship Esmeralda, greets Capt. Albert Sonon, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support director of international programs, during a reception aboard the historic Chilean training vessel. The tall ship is used to train Chilean midshipmen on classic sailing techniques and was in New York as part of International Naval Review 250. As part of INR 250, more than 50 allied and partner navies gathered in in New York Harbor in recognition of America’s 250th birthday. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | JULY 5, 2026 — Capt. Eduard Gibbons, right, commanding officer of the Chilean tall...... read more read more

Supply: A celebration of partnership and friendship aboard Chilean tall ship Esmeralda

NEW YORK — Several leaders from the international programs team at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support were invited to attend a formal reception and celebration aboard the Chilean tall ship Esmeralda on July 5, 2026.

The event was hosted by the Chilean ambassador to the United States, Andrés Ergas Heymann, and the commanding officer of the training ship Esmeralda, Capt. Edward Gibbons.

The historic Chilean training vessel is used to train Chilean midshipmen on classic sailing techniques and was in New York as part of International Naval Review 250.

As part of INR 250, more than 50 allied and partner navies gathered in in New York Harbor in recognition of America’s 250th birthday. When he first heard that the Esmeralda would be participating in the parade of ships, Lt. Cmdr. José Ferrer, a Chilean Navy liaison officer at NAVSUP WSS, immediately sought to involve his American colleagues.

NAVSUP WSS Director of International Programs Capt. Albert Sonon, Deputy Director of International Programs Kevin Joyce, and Country Program Director for Chile Danielle McAvoy were welcomed aboard the historic vessel to celebrate the strong and enduring logistics partnership between the United States and Chile.

“This invitation is a way of expressing gratitude for all the support NAVSUP provides to the Chilean Navy,” Ferrer said.

The visit also highlighted the critical, fast-paced support NAVSUP WSS provides to global allies when urgent needs arise. Recently, the International Programs team — working closely with the Defense Logistics Agency — expedited and overnighted a critical component to Chile during predeployment training. Their rapid response effort ensured the Chilean asset could participate in scheduled training exercises without delay.

“Understanding our partners’ urgent requirements in real time is essential to keeping their fleets mission-ready,” Joyce said. “When we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our foreign counterparts, we can anticipate needs, respond faster, and deliver the kind of support that truly strengthens global readiness.”

NAVSUP WSS’s collaboration with the Armada de Chile also focuses on developing future naval leaders. In November 2025, NAVSUP WSS continued its annual tradition of hosting the Escuela Naval Arturo Prat Naval Academy valedictorian at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. This recurring engagement introduces top Chilean cadets to the world of Foreign Military Sales and demonstrates how NAVSUP WSS operates as an end-to-end supply chain integrator for international partners.

NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission-ready. The International Programs team delivers the vital supply, logistics and program support required to sustain more than 65 international partners and maintain mission-ready forces worldwide.

From locations in Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, Norfolk and Tucson, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

With 40 Security Cooperation foreign representatives supporting 21 partner nations directly from NAVSUP WSS, the command remains committed to strengthening global alliances and ensuring combined operational readiness.