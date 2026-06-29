Over four days in early May, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted keynote speaker Ricky Rollins, who gave a presentation he calls "The Day We Will Remember" on the importance of safety.
After 36 years of working in the steel industry, Rollins became a motivational safety speaker, sharing personal accounts of events that have affected him, family, friends and co-workers.
To a crowd of civilian and military shipyard workers, Rollins shared a few stories about severe injuries that he and his coworkers endured because they weren’t taking the correct safety measures required for their job.
Throughout the presentation, he focused on key themes that he summarized as "Ricky’s Serious Seven" at the conclusion of his presentation.
Ricky’s Serious Seven
These seven guidelines serve as important reminders for every employee across the shipyard. Rollins urged the audience to carry these lessons forward into every shift, emphasizing that as the backbone of shipyard operations, everyone plays a critical role in looking out for one another and maintaining a safe work environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 10:11
|Story ID:
|569404
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Day We Will Remember: Ricky Rollins Talks Safety at PNSY, by Alana Demo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.