Over four days in early May, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted keynote speaker Ricky Rollins, who gave a presentation he calls "The Day We Will Remember" on the importance of safety.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9794675
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-VG694-1002
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|568.57 KB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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The Day We Will Remember: Ricky Rollins Talks Safety at PNSY
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