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    The Day We Will Remember

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    The Day We Will Remember

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Over four days in early May, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted keynote speaker Ricky Rollins, who gave a presentation he calls "The Day We Will Remember" on the importance of safety.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9794675
    VIRIN: 260506-N-VG694-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 568.57 KB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Day We Will Remember, by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY, Safety, Navy, Foundry,

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