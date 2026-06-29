U.S. Navy Kicks Off Historic International Naval Review 250 in New York Harbor

NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy announced the official start of the International Naval Review (INR) 250 today, launching the nation's largest maritime celebration in decades to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The massive Parade of Sail kicked off in the early morning, transforming the harbor into a living showcase of global maritime partnerships. The naval procession was followed by the International Aerial Review, featuring a historic flyover led by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The skies above New York Harbor showcased the cutting edge of naval aviation, featuring U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightnings, MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, and carrier-based multi-role fighters, while the MQ-25A Stingray—the Navy’s first operational carrier-based unmanned refueling aircraft—stood proudly on display upon the flight deck of the USS Nimitz.

The historic, week-long celebration was formally opened at a welcome ceremony hosted by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle, who welcomed senior U.S. military officials and delegations from 55 allied and partner nations to New York City. The unprecedented gathering highlights the enduring role of sea power in global security, deterrence, and international alliance cooperation since 1776.

Serving as the official reviewing warship for INR 250 is the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99). With Vice President JD Vance embarked as the reviewing official, Farragut sailed through the assembled international fleet to receive and render honors—a naval tradition that dates back centuries.

Anchored prominently in New York Harbor are the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), representing the immense versatility and global reach of the U.S. fleet. They are joined by a formidable contingent of allied warships, including Spain’s amphibious assault ship Juan Carlos I, Germany’s air-defense frigate FGS Sachsen, South Korea's destroyer Munmu the Great, and the iconic British ocean liner Queen Mary II. The U.S. Coast Guard, merchant mariners, and naval academy training vessels are also heavily represented, highlighting the comprehensive scope of America's maritime strength.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) remains moored pierside at Pier 88 in Manhattan, serving as the primary hub for public ship tours and community interaction. Over the coming days, more than 20,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and international service members will participate in military demonstrations, public ship tours, and community events across the region.

“Bringing the world's navies together in New York Harbor for our semiquincentennial is a powerful demonstration of the strength and unity of our global alliances,” said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle. “For 250 years, the United States has relied on a strong sea service to protect our shores and ensure the freedom of the seas. Today, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with 55 partner nations, we send a clear message that our commitment to shared global security is stronger than ever.”

Throughout the week, the public will have the opportunity to engage directly with the military through aviation and tactical demonstrations at Liberty State Park, military band and Silent Drill Platoon performances in Times Square, public tours aboard the pierside USS Arlington, and countless other events. For additional INR 250 photos and videos, please visit www.navy.mil/Navy-250/Events/INR-2026/.

International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) is the pinnacle event of the U.S. Navy's celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, 2026, INR 250 is a historic, multinational maritime event that gathers ships, aircraft, and personnel from 55 international navies and coast guards.

This once-in-a-generation gathering, the largest international maritime event in U.S. history, features a Parade of Ships with over 70 U.S. and allied naval vessels and international tall ships. It also includes the International Aerial Review, a multinational flyover led by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. INR 250 honors 250 years of American sea power and global maritime partnership, showcasing the strength of alliances and a shared commitment to a free and open international order.

For 250 years, the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard have stood the watch. INR 250 celebrates their enduring role in defending the nation, securing global maritime security, and preserving American independence.