Music Without Borders: Fijian Bandsman Steps in for U.S. Army Rock Band

Photo By Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano | Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band and members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band pose for a group photo following a joint concert at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva, Fiji, July 2, 2026. The performance highlighted musical collaboration between the two bands and strengthened the enduring partnership between the United States and Fiji through cultural exchange and community engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano | Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band and members of the Republic of...... read more read more

SUVA, Fiji — When the call came just days before a pair of high-profile performances, Cpl. Lawrance Delanimati didn't hesitate.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces band specialist and section commander was asked to do something few musicians would ever experience; join the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Band's rock ensemble with almost no preparation after the band's bassist became ill while traveling from the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

"I was contacted on Monday while the band was still flying in," Delanimati said. "They explained the situation and asked if I could fill in. It was a challenge, but it was also an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

That opportunity became reality on July 1.

After arriving in Fiji at 3 a.m., the Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division Band met Delanimati later that morning at the U.S. Embassy in Suva. With only an hour to rehearse, the musicians quickly worked through unfamiliar music before heading straight into a sound check for the America's 250th Independence Day celebration.

"There wasn't much time," Delanimati recalled with a laugh. "SSG Chelsea Catalone handed me the bass music, and I had to learn it as quickly as possible. After one rehearsal, we were performing."

The whirlwind preparation could have been intimidating, but for Delanimati, music has always been about adapting, connecting and performing at his best.

"Music has been a part of my life since high school," he said. "Playing with the 25th Infantry Division Band was an absolute thrill. They brought incredible energy to every song, and that's exactly the kind of music I love to play."

The collaboration didn't end after the embassy performance. The following evening, Delanimati once again took the stage alongside the American musicians during a joint concert with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band at Sukuna Park, performing for members of the local community.

For audiences, it was an evening of live entertainment. For the musicians, it represented something much larger.

"When people see military bands performing together, they see friendship," Delanimati said. "Music brings people together no matter where they're from."

Delanimati's ability to step seamlessly into the 25th ID Band was built on years of dedication to his craft. Since enlisting in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in 2014, he has served for more than a decade as a professional military musician while also supporting international peacekeeping missions in Baghdad, Iraq, and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

In 2025, he was selected to attend the prestigious 10-month Mutual Assistance Program Music Course with the New Zealand Army Band, where he graduated as the program's Top MAP Student of the Year. That same year, he completed Trinity College London Grade 7 Practical and Theory qualifications in music.

Even with those accomplishments, Delanimati says the experience of joining the U.S. Army band ranks among the most memorable moments of his career.

"Professionally, this has been the most exciting musical experience I've ever had," he said. "Everything happened so fast, but once we started playing, it just felt natural. Music has a way of creating instant teamwork."

As the final notes echoed through Sukuna Park, the performances became more than concerts, they became a reminder that partnerships can be built long before words are exchanged.

Sometimes, all it takes is a bass guitar, a shared stage and musicians willing to answer the call.