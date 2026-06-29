Hohenfels combines Volksfest, US 250th into German-American celebration

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- An Army Family watches the fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 52nd annual German-American Volksfest July 3, 2026, which celebrated both the 250th anniversary of the United States of America as well as the 75th anniversary of the expansion of the Army training area at Hohenfels. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- An Army Family watches the fireworks during the...... read more read more

USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany – The military community at Hohenfels opened a festival July 3, 2026 that celebrated not only the longstanding local U.S.-German partnership but also the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

The 52nd annual Hohenfels German-American Volksfest started off with a traditional keg-tapping in the fest tent accompanied by singing and the music of the local youth brass band.

“This weekend we celebrate two major milestones for our country and for our community partnership,” said Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels, during the opening ceremony. “Tomorrow marks the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. It has been a quarter of a millennium since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, where our founding fathers laid out that all men are created equal and are endowed with certain unalienable rights: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“The other important milestone was the growth of the training area 75 years ago,” Lane continued. “The U.S. Army expanded the training area westward in 1951, which helped the U.S. Army and its allies better train and better adapt to maneuver warfare.”

Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick, commander of Operations Group, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, spoke to the gathered crowd as well.

“Traditionally, Hohenfels opens this Volksfest earlier in the season, in the spring,” Kirkpatrick said. “There is beauty in the sharing of this day and people’s festival, that celebrates heritage and brings us together as neighbors.

“I’m proud to be here with all of you as free people who share a common cause and a genuine sense of care for one another,” Kirkpatrick continued.

Christian Graf, the mayor of Markt Hohenfels, for which the U.S. Army installation is named, also spoke on the occasion. He reflected not only on the historicity of the Volksfest but on the relationships that formed during the training area’s history.

“Countless connections, family ties, friendships that have emerged from that, and many shared celebrations and events all stand as testament to our good relationship,” Graf said. “Let us nurture this friendship and celebrate together. Exchanges between different cultures and nations serve international understanding and mutual respect and ultimately form the foundation for peace.”

Kirkpatrick swung the mallet and tapped the ceremonial keg, after which the brewers filled a few ceremonial mugs and the gathered crowd in the tent sang the traditional German song “Ein Prosit, Ein Prosit,” a song sung in cheer to invoke well-being.

Outside the tent, the festival was underway with rides spinning, families attempting to win prizes in games of luck and skill, and the smell of candied nuts, Mexican tacos, Polish pierogi, American burgers, German Würste drifting through the festival lanes.

The band “Members” played traditional fest music back in the tent as servers doled out liters of beer and crispy fried German entrees with potato salad sides.

As is traditional with a festival celebrating American independence, once dark settled, the night ended with fireworks. Festgoers gazed up at colorful explosions followed by a rain of crackling sulfuric sparks.

The festival continues through July 5. Visitors can explore historic and current German and American military vehicles July 4 and 5. Early arrivers July 5 can claim bus tour tickets to see more of the garrison and the training area.