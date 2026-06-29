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USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- An Army Family watches the fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 52nd annual German-American Volksfest July 3, 2026, which celebrated both the 250th anniversary of the United States of America as well as the 75th anniversary of the expansion of the Army training area at Hohenfels. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)