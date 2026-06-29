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    Fireworks

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    Fireworks

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- An Army Family watches the fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 52nd annual German-American Volksfest July 3, 2026, which celebrated both the 250th anniversary of the United States of America as well as the 75th anniversary of the expansion of the Army training area at Hohenfels. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9791135
    VIRIN: 260703-A-TR183-7880
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fireworks, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hohenfels combines Volksfest, US 250th into German-American celebration

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Fourth of July
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    Better in Bavaria
    Happy in Hohenfels

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