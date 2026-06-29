Corps of Engineers seeks office lease proposals in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 2, 2026) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites real estate professionals and property owners to submit potential office space solutions in the Nashville area.

The Nashville District has released a solicitationto lease at least66,000 contiguous rentable square feet of fully serviced office space.

“This is an important step in finding office space to relocate the Nashville District Headquarters from the Estes Kefauver Federal Building as the General Services Administration moves to sell the federal building,” said Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, USACE Nashville District commander. “We are looking for a facility that supports our mission, enhances productivity, and offers flexibility for the long term.”

The preferred location for the new office is within or near the Central Business District of Nashville.

The space must be capable of meeting government force protection standards and can either be customized or built to suit the agency’s operational requirements.

“This lease will require space that is fully serviced, on continuous floors and built to suit the government’s office and security requirements,” said Cathy Keith, USACE Real Estate Division chief. “We welcome proposals from local lessors that have viable solutions that meet our criteria. The goal is to have the right kind of space for the future -- functional, secure, and supportive of the evolving needs of a 21st-century engineering organization. This is a unique opportunity to work with USACE and help shape a long-term partnership.”

The Corps’ current officesare located inthe Estes Kefauver Federal Building in downtown Nashville. Interested parties are encouraged to review the full opportunity posted on SAM.gov at https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/3ec6ba8bb3954153bd9372801bc8cfd2/view underNotice IDW912QR-110EKFBNASHVILLETN. For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Real Estate Division using the contact information provided in the SAM.gov listing.

Proposals are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District looks forward to continuing its partnership with the city of Nashville, Tennessee, and maintaining its residence near industry within Music City, its home since 1888.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website athttps://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook athttp://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorpsand on X (formerly Twitter) athttp://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.