MICC unveils 2026-2027 Campaign Plan

Courtesy Photo | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command. The MICC 2026-2027 Campaign Plan graphic, unveiled July 1, 2026, highlights the MICC's mission, commander's intent and initiatives, lines of effort and desired effects and outcomes, all nested within Army senior leaders’ guidance and priorities. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command.

The MICC 2026-2027 Campaign Plan graphic, unveiled July 1, 2026, highlights the MICC's mission, commander's intent and initiatives, lines of effort and desired effects and outcomes, all nested within Army senior leaders’ guidance and priorities.

MICC Soldiers, Civilians and contractors take pride in their mission to support Soldiers and their families across the theater of operations by delivering decisive contracting solutions across the theater of operations, equipping America’s Soldiers with what they need to dominate on the battlefield, sustaining readiness at home and pioneering the capabilities for the Army of tomorrow.

The MICC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams’ vision for the command is to be “the Army's unrivaled contracting arsenal, delivering the most trusted, agile, and forward-leaning contracting command – a team of elite professionals who anticipate the needs of the mission, master our craft, and provide an unmatched competitive advantage to every Soldier, every unit, and every installation we serve.”

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MICC comprises nearly 1,500 Soldiers and Civilian employees assigned to three contracting support brigades, two field directorates, nine contracting battalions and 34 offices across locations inside and outside the continental United States that provide contracting support to the Army enterprise.

To learn more about the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, visit the MICC homepage or view the MICC Fact Sheet.