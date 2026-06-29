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    MICC unveils 2026-2027 Campaign Plan

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    MICC unveils 2026-2027 Campaign Plan

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command. The MICC 2026-2027 Campaign Plan graphic, unveiled July 1, 2026, highlights the MICC's mission, commander's intent and initiatives, lines of effort and desired effects and outcomes, all nested within Army senior leaders’ guidance and priorities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:45
    Photo ID: 9788677
    VIRIN: 260701-D-HG477-7966
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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