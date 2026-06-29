The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command. The MICC 2026-2027 Campaign Plan graphic, unveiled July 1, 2026, highlights the MICC's mission, commander's intent and initiatives, lines of effort and desired effects and outcomes, all nested within Army senior leaders’ guidance and priorities.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9788677
|VIRIN:
|260701-D-HG477-7966
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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MICC unveils 2026-2027 Campaign Plan
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