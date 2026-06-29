New Sustainment Readiness and Maintenance AI Expert—available 24/7

Courtesy Photo | ‘Ask Chief’ is the flagship chatbot within the Sustainment Sentinel AI application, powered by the advanced capabilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT 5.1. It instantly answers readiness, supply, maintenance, and TM questions—all in one place by combining two critical AI functions in a single, intuitive interface. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | ‘Ask Chief’ is the flagship chatbot within the Sustainment Sentinel AI...... read more read more

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By Maj. Apoorv Vohra, Master Sgt. Andrew Roland and Chris Lovato

Who do Soldiers and Commanders go to with readiness questions? The Chief Warrant Officer.

On July 4, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command went live with the ‘Ask Chief’ chatbot as part of Sustainment Sentinel AI.

‘Ask Chief’ is the flagship chatbot within the Sustainment Sentinel AI application, powered by the advanced capabilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT 5.1. It instantly answers readiness, supply, maintenance, and TM questions—all in one place by combining two critical AI functions in a single, intuitive interface:

Tactical Readiness Bot: Directly linked to authoritative data, delivers precise answers on unit readiness, supply status, maintenance delays, and operational impact.

Technical Maintenance AI Bot: With an electronic repository of over 26,000 digital Army Technical Manuals.

Maintainers can ask detailed questions about fault isolation, troubleshooting procedures, repair instructions, and preventive maintenance for any equipment in the Army inventory.

By merging these capabilities, ‘Ask Chief’ supports the entire sustainment enterprise—from the motor pool to the command post. Soldiers no longer need to flip through voluminous manuals or navigate multiple systems. They simply ask Chief.

Empowering Commanders with Real-Time Readiness intelligence

‘Ask Chief’ is purpose-built to deliver authoritative, actionable insights at the tactical edge. Commanders and staff can now query the system for doctrinal answers on any Line-Item Number across the Army for any Unit Identification Code. This eliminates hours of manual research and provides instant, reliable guidance drawn directly from official sources.

Whether assessing a unit’s current posture or planning sustainment for upcoming operations, ‘Ask Chief’ puts the full breadth of readiness data at leaders’ fingertips—turning complex information into clear, commander-focused recommendations

Key capabilities include:

•Real-Time Readiness Tracking: View open work orders against Not Mission Capable – Supply (NMC-S) or Not Mission Capable –Maintenance (NMC-M) drivers instantly.

•Course of Action (COA) Generation: Get recommended actions to improve readiness today.

•Comprehensive Assessments: Perform operational readiness assessments, evaluate mission impact, and receive an overall readiness picture in seconds.

•Deep Data Integration: Query information from ZPARK, fund centers, TLRT-M (maintenance delay time and supply delay time), prepositioned stocks, My Materiel Tracker, Equipment Status Report (ESR), and the authoritative GCSS-A system.

‘Ask Chief’ will continue to improve as it learns and recognizes patterns from increased user inputs. Additionally, new data sources are continuously integrated, expanding the bot’s ability to support holistic decision-making. If you have recommendations, please provide them at mailto:CASCOM_SEA_ADMIN@army.mil.

How can you access ‘Ask Chief’?

Through the Sustainment Sentinel AI application, including ‘Ask Chief’, by visiting https://www.seasustainmentai.army.mil and authenticating with your CAC.

It is also available through the SEA (Sustainment Enterprise Analytics) landing page at https://go.army.mil/sea.

If you can access Army 365 – you can access, ‘Ask Chief’. The chatbot is accessible in the office or on handheld devices through BYOD, including Army 365 Mobile Application Management (MAM), Hypori, and Army Mobile Device. This gives Soldiers the ability to track readiness and leverage intelligent AI whether you are in the motor pool or on the move.

MAJ Apoorv Vohra is the Principal Data Scientist & Senior Enterprise Architect assigned to the CASCOM Data Science and Analytics Division

MSG Andrew Roland is the Sustainment Applications Lead and Data Scientist assigned to the CASCOM Data Science and Analytics Division

Chris Lovato is the Chief of the Data Science and Analytics Division within CASCOM Sustainment Data, Analytics and Transport Directorate