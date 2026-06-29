Forging the Fleet Since 1923

Photo By U.S. Naval Research Laboratory | NRL Nike Laser Achieves Spot in Guinness World Records; A set of experiments conducted on the Nike krypton fluoride (KrF) laser at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) nearly five years ago has, at long last, earned the coveted Guinness World Records title for achieving “Highest Projectile Velocity” of greater than 1,000 kilometers per second (km/s), a speed equivalent to two-and-a-quarter million miles per hour. Nike Laser Target Area: James (Jim) Weaver, Yefim Aglitskiy, Jude Kessler, Dennis Brown, Victor Serlin, Steve Krafsig, Max Karasik, Lop-Yung Chan, Stephen (Steve) Terrell, Jaechul Oh; see less | View Image Page

For 103 years, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has stood as the premier scientific engine for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the Department of War (DoW). From the depths of the ocean to the vastness of space, NRL scientists and engineers consistently push the boundaries of what's possible. By delivering unmatched science and technology, the laboratory ensures a decisive, asymmetric technological edge for the warfighter and provides groundbreaking solutions to our most complex global security challenges.

This year’s 103rd anniversary is uniquely significant as it coincides with the 250th birthday of the United States. The shared history of our nation and NRL is driven by individuals with relentless curiosity, ingenuity, and perseverance. Across all NRL locations—from the main campus in Washington, D.C., to the dedicated detachments in Stennis, Mississippi, Key West, Florida, and Monterey, California—generations of scientists, engineers, technicians, and military personnel have fearlessly tackled the hard questions to solve seemingly impossible problems. Their dedication to a mission greater than themselves serves as the bedrock that keeps the Joint Force at the forefront of naval and military science.

Since its founding in 1923 at the urging of Thomas Edison, the laboratory has served as the Navy’s corporate research center, bridging the gap between fundamental science and operational reality. Over the past century, NRL has continuously adapted to the evolving landscape of defense, transitioning pioneering research into critical maritime and aerospace capabilities.

Whether operating in the ocean depths, projecting power on the battlefield, securing the complexities of cyberspace, or pioneering defense capabilities in orbit, NRL carries on a proud tradition; rapidly transitioning bold ideas into tangible, fielded capabilities that keep our Sailors, Marines, and DoW personnel ready to dominate the challenges of today and tomorrow.

As the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory celebrates 103 years of excellence, it honors a century of paradigm-shifting achievements and looks forward to a future filled with discovery. The dedicated men and women of NRL remain steadfast in their commitment to deliver innovation for the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Nation, ensuring technological superiority, strategic deterrence, and a safer world for generations to come.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or mailto:nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil. Please reference package number at top of press release.