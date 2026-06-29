USS George Washington Sailors Receive Special Pre-Screening of “Young Washington”

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Bruce Morgan | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), and crew view a prescreening of “Young Washington” in the hangar bay while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 1, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA – Sailors gathered in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea to view a pre-screening of the movie “Young Washington”, July 1, 2026.

Hosted as a special event ahead of the 250th birthday of the United States, and 34th commemoration of USS George Washington’s commissioning, Sailors walked away from their chairs smiling and discussing the movie that honors the ship’s namesake and founding father.

“[It was] very encouraging, very awesome, and inspiring to see our namesake in action,” said Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Marcos Hernandez, assigned to operations department. “Young Washington” is a historical war drama about young George Washington learning to lead during the French and Indian War. It’s the seldom-told story about Washington before the American Revolutionary War and his presidency.

“I didn’t know George Washington was that hardcore,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Nickiesha Allen, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 77). “He’s a great definition of a leader. He set the standard as he set the foundation of the military.”

The carrier received a copy of the movie early from Angel Studios via the Navy Motion Picture Service (NMPS), a Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program which mails movies for the crew to watch each month.

The 100,000-ton warship includes a museum dedicated to the history and heritage of its name, including articles commemorating America’s first president, replicas of historical artifacts, displays of other ships which share the name, and donated items from Mount Vernon.

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners in across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.