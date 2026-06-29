U.S. marks 250 years of independence with allies, partners in Brussels

BRUSSELS — More than 8,000 guests gathered at Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels on June 28, 2026, to celebrate Freedom 250, a historic event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Belgium marking the 250th anniversary of American independence with one of the largest U.S. National Day celebrations in Europe.

The invitation-only event brought together U.S. service members, diplomats, Belgian leaders, NATO officials, allies and partners to recognize the United States’ founding and the enduring relationship between the United States, Belgium and NATO allies.

The celebration featured a variety of American themed activities, remarks from senior leaders, musical performances, a drone show and fireworks.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, U.S. European Commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, addressed the crowd and recognized the service members and families in attendance for their continued commitment to the United States and the alliance.

“As we celebrate this 250th anniversary of America, it’s fitting we do so here in Brussels at the heart of our alliance. NATO was born from the devastation of World War II when free nations came together and said never again.”

Grynkewich also reflected on the generations of Americans, Canadians and Europeans who have fought together in defense of freedom, from World War I and World War II to the Cold War, the Balkans and the fight against terrorism after 9/11.

“It’s the same thing that binds us to our friends here tonight in Belgium, the Alliance and our allies here in Europe,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Bill White. “Those bonds don’t run on paperwork. They run on showing up, on 250 years of proof that when it counts, Americans are always there.”

For U.S. service members stationed across the region, that history remains connected to their mission of supporting NATO, strengthening partnerships and standing alongside allies in defense of shared security.

Freedom 250 highlighted the United States’ 250 years of independence while reinforcing the partnerships that continue to support security, cooperation and stability across Europe.