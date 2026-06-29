Photo By Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson | Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders, a member of the Strategic Command Consultation...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson | Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders, a member of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC), speaks to the Airmen of the 341st Missile Wing during the Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, June 18, 2026. The SCCC is a historic, Omaha-based civic organization comprised of senior business and community leaders, focused on providing civilian support for U.S. Strategic Command and recognizing excellence in the nation's nuclear enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson) see less | View Image Page

341st Missile Wing awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 341st Missile Wing launched its way to the top of its class in the field of strategic deterrence and intercontinental ballistic missiles by winning the 2025 Omaha Trophy. U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command and Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders, Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC), presented the trophy to the wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base on June 18, 2026.



The SCCC Omaha Trophy is the highest honor bestowed upon a nuclear enterprise by a civilian organization. Created in Omaha, Nebraska, by the SCCC, the trophy is awarded to the top units from four separate fields that support strategic deterrence and the USSTRATCOM mission: ICBM, ballistic missile submarine, strategic bomber, and global operations.



The 341st MW earned the Omaha Trophy through its continued dedication to sustaining the Minuteman III missile system and spearheading the future deployment of the Sentinel missile system.



“You’re operating a system that was designed for 10 years, Minuteman III. You’ve gone more than five times that length,” said Correll. “Your legacy is that missile system you’re ensuring continues to provide the credibility for our nation as we transition to Sentinel.”



For the 341st MW, the nuclear mission operates around the clock.The wing has been on alert and defending the nation for more than 63 years without a single lapse in readiness, exceeding all expectations placed on it at the beginning of the ICBM mission.



“This past year, the 341st Missile Wing demonstrated that you are the most resilient, best-trained and most combat-ready ICBM force in the world,” said . “In this complex global security environment, you have not merely maintained the standard – you have defined it.”



The dedication of the men and women who operate at Malmstrom AFB ensures that the nuclear defense of the nation remains ready at a moment’s notice. The superior performance of everyone who contributed to the mission is what drove the 341st MW to victory in the competition for the Omaha Trophy.



“You have demonstrated excellence. That’s why you’re being recognized for this award. You have my deepest, deepest respect,” said Correll. “I am so proud to be able to call each and every one of you teammates.”