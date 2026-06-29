Idaho Army National Guard dedicates new readiness center to Gov. Kepthorne.

Photo By Rusty Rehl | JEROME, Idaho – Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan, Idaho National Guard adjutant general; former Idaho first lady Patricia Kempthorne; Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke; and Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin A. Dean, senior enlisted leader of the Idaho National Guard, cut the ribbon during a ceremony dedicating the Dirk Kempthorne Readiness Center, June 29, 2026. The 55,000-square-foot facility, built with $17.8 million in federal funding and $6.3 million in state funding, is the first readiness center constructed in Idaho this century. The dedication honored former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, who led the Idaho National Guard from 1999 to 2006. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl) see less | View Image Page

The Idaho Army National Guard opened its first readiness center this century and dedicated it in honor of former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne Monday.

The Jerome County Readiness Center, completed earlier this year, will become home to the 145th Light Support Battalion and its Vehicle Maintenance Facility following the unit's activation in July. The 55,000-square-foot facility was constructed with $17.8 million in federal funding and $6.3 million in state funding and includes modern classrooms, a learning center, secure equipment storage, company orderly rooms and battalion planning space.

“This facility is a testament to the enduring partnership between our state, our local communities and the Department of War,” said Col. Dennis Furrow, Idaho Army National Guard construction and facilities management officer. “The National Guard’s mission is to serve our nation by being trained and ready to answer any call, foreign or domestic. This facility ensures that they are.”

The 145th Brigade Support Battalion, currently headquartered in Lewiston, will transition to the 145th Light Support Battalion and its Headquarters and Distribution Company and Alpha Company, a maintenance company previously located in Post Falls, will occupy the readiness center. The 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, previously headquartered in Twin Falls, was deactivated earlier this month.

Kempthorne served as Idaho's 30th governor and commander in chief of the Idaho National Guard from 1999 to 2006. During his tenure, he oversaw multiple force transformations and deployments, including the Idaho National Guard's largest deployment to date, when the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team deployed to Kirkuk, Iraq, in 2004.

“Naming this facility for Dirk is fitting because it reflects the way he led – and who he chose to stand up for,” said Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke. “May it always honor his legacy and the service of every Soldier who passes through these doors.”

Kempthorne represented Idaho in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 1999 and served as the United States Secretary of the Interior from 2006 to 2009. An avid supporter of the Idaho National Guard and Idaho's service members, he was laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in May.

The Idaho Army National Guard’s last readiness center was built in the 1990s on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho.