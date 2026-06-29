Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Pierre Matte, Joint Operations Center Battle Manager, updates Mr. Ken. Flowers,...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Pierre Matte, Joint Operations Center Battle Manager, updates Mr. Ken. Flowers, National Guard Bureau Chief Information Officer/J6’s Chief Tech Officer and Division Chief, J65 National Guard Bureau and Mr. Ed Pruitt, Maven Systems on the National Guard support to Seattle’s FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, June 26, 2026 at the Joint Operations Center, Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Washington National Guard Tests NGB's Project Homeland During World Cup 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Every emergency begins with a race against time. Whether responding to a major earthquake, a rapidly growing wildfire, catastrophic flooding, or providing security during one of the world's largest sporting events, emergency managers and military leaders must quickly collect information, understand a constantly changing situation, and coordinate resources across dozens of organizations.



With an emphasis on public safety through a coordinated effort, the National Guard Bureau launched Project Homeland in 2020, a long-term modernization initiative designed to improve how the National Guard supports governors and civil authorities during domestic operations.



During a recent World Cup game on June 26, 2026, Mr. Ken Flowers, National Guard Bureau Chief Information Officer/J6’s Chief Tech Officer and Division Chief, J65 National Guard Bureau visited the Washington National Guard’s Joint Operations Center to assess how the state is utilizing the tools during World Cup 2026.



“The goal of the assessments is to learn about any gaps or improvements that can be put in place to assist states with the systems moving forward,” said Flowers.



Project Homeland came from the National Guard's recognition that homeland response required many of the same capabilities being developed through the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative, rapid information sharing, integrated command and control, and a common operational picture, but tailored specifically for domestic missions. Rather than creating new response organizations, Project Homeland focuses on modernizing how existing Guard capabilities communicate, share information, and make decisions during complex emergencies. The effort seeks to improve interoperability between the National Guard, state emergency management agencies, local first responders, and federal partners, ensuring everyone operates from the same shared understanding of an incident. One of the cornerstone technologies supporting that effort is the Maven Smart System (MSS), an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that helps integrate information from multiple data sources into a common operational picture.



“Washington was one of the first nine states to receive access and training to the Maven system for the World Cup games,” said Flowers.



Instead of switching between numerous systems to monitor weather, transportation networks, resource availability, infrastructure impacts, and requests for assistance, Maven brings that information together in one place. The system allows commanders and emergency managers to spend less time gathering data and more time making informed decisions during rapidly evolving situations.



"The technology doesn't make decisions for us—it helps us make better decisions, and gives us a common operating picture," said Maj. Pierre Matte, Joint Force Headquarters project lead.



Throughout the tournament, Maven provides the Washington National Guard's Joint Operations Center with a shared operational picture, enhancing situational awareness and improving coordination between military and civilian emergency managers.



"Having a common operational picture allows everyone to work from the same information, improving coordination when every minute counts,” said Matte. “We can see where our troops are located, what resources are available, and if there are any situations in need of support.”



In total, Seattle has 95 National Guard members supporting the World Cup games, including multiple Civil Support Teams working directly with Seattle Fire and Rescue.



While the World Cup serves as the system's first operational use in Washington, National Guard Bureau officials are already looking beyond the tournament.



“Working alongside U.S. Northern Command, the National Guard Bureau is pursuing efforts to retain Maven capabilities after the World Cup,” said Flowers.



Current plans include utilizing both the NIPR and SIPRNet version of Maven during Washington's participation in next year's Vigilant Guard exercise, providing another opportunity to refine the technology during a large-scale domestic response scenario.