Lone Airman Graduates The Army Air Assault School

Photo By Senior Airman Frederick Chung | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivan Sauer, assigned to the 195th Wing Security Forces, poses with an Army Air Assault School flag signed by the course instructors June 6, 2026, at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Van Nuys, California. Sauer was the only Airman in his class to complete the 10-day course and earn the Air Assault Badge. Army Air Assault School trains personnel in air assault operations, sling-load operations and rappelling to maximize the effective use of helicopter assets in training and operational environments. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Frederick Chung | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivan Sauer, assigned to the 195th Wing Security Forces,...... read more read more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivan Sauer, assigned to the 195th Wing Security Forces, is standing at attention amongst a field of Army Soldiers waiting for his father to pin on his Air Assault Badge after just completing the final 12-mile foot march test a few minutes before. He is one of one Airman to graduate the Army Air Assault School at Camp San Luis Obispo, California, May 29, 2026.

The 10-day course, conducted by specialized Air Assault Sergeants from the Warrior Training Center Brigade at Fort Benning, GA, trains service members in air assault operations, sling-load procedures and rappelling techniques involving helicopter operations.

“I am so incredibly proud of Staff Sergeant Sauer! He demonstrated the elite standard of our 195th Wing defenders.” said Lt. Col. Sahira DeMarco, Deputy Group Commander for 195th Operations Group.

Sauer said the encouragement from his leadership helped motivate him throughout the course, especially 195th Wing Senior Enlisted Leader, Senior Master Sgt. William Wade who helped identify him as a candidate for the course, and emphasizing to him that there were just five Airmen at the start of the school.

“After seeing I was the only Airman, I felt I was shouldering the weight of the whole Air Force and the pressure was intense.” Sauer said. “I had to finish.”

Sauer learned of the opportunity to attend the course approximately two weeks before it began.

“I knew I was ready for a top-tier challenge,” Sauer said.

Sauer previously attempted Ranger School, which he said the experience helped prepare him for other formal military training opportunities like this. Prior to attending, he placed third in the 18-mile Norwegian Foot March held at Mather Air Force Base, California earlier this year and previously completed the Army Best Warrior Competition.

Looking ahead, Sauer said he hopes to continue to expand his formal training and prepare fellow Airmen to maintain their readiness and support them if they are interested in preparing for specialized military training opportunities.