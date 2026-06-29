Lone Airman Graduates The Army Air Assault School

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivan Sauer, assigned to the 195th Wing Security Forces, poses with an Army Air Assault School flag signed by the course instructors June 6, 2026, at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Van Nuys, California. Sauer was the only Airman in his class to complete the 10-day course and earn the Air Assault Badge. Army Air Assault School trains personnel in air assault operations, sling-load operations and rappelling to maximize the effective use of helicopter assets in training and operational environments.