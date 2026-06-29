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    Lone Airman Graduates The Army Air Assault School

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    Lone Airman Graduates The Army Air Assault School

    SEPULVEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Frederick Chung 

    195th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivan Sauer, assigned to the 195th Wing Security Forces, poses with an Army Air Assault School flag signed by the course instructors June 6, 2026, at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Van Nuys, California. Sauer was the only Airman in his class to complete the 10-day course and earn the Air Assault Badge. Army Air Assault School trains personnel in air assault operations, sling-load operations and rappelling to maximize the effective use of helicopter assets in training and operational environments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 10:49
    Photo ID: 9786162
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-JV236-1013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: SEPULVEDA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Lone Airman Graduates The Army Air Assault School, by SrA Frederick Chung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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