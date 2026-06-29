Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | Dr. Alex Miller, Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Army, provides opening comments...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | Dr. Alex Miller, Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Army, provides opening comments during Operation Jailbreak on May 28, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Operation Jailbreak is the first in a series of combined Army and defense industry partnered hackathon events to integrate critical military technology systems as part of the overarching Right to Integrate effort. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Richard Stewart) see less | View Image Page

CSC2 ‘Breaks Out’ at Historic Army Hackathon, Operation Jailbreak Your browser does not support the audio element.

Article written by Karen Danfelt, JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warning



Be on the look-out: On June 6 at Fort Carson, Colo., Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Support to Command and Control (CSC2) – the Army’s program of record for integrating CBRN defense components into command-and-control capabilities – broke out of jail.



But don’t call the cops – “Jailbreaking” is a common term in technology for removing or bypassing limitations set by manufacturers of a device, developers of an operating system, or the application store, empowering end users to have the ability to install unauthorized software, access system features that are not visible and modify system behavior.



It’s the purpose behind [“Operation Jailbreak,” the Army’s historic, multi-week sprint and hackathon](https://www.army.mil/article/292898/army_advances_historic_first_right_to_integrate_hackathon_accelerating_data_sharing_on_the_battlefield) established to accelerate interoperability between Army and industry systems through open, standards-based interfaces and shared integration environments. The goal is to rapidly connect systems that have usually operated in isolation, and enable sensors, platforms, weapons systems and command-and-control technologies to share data in real time.



CSC2, developed and managed by the Joint Project Manager for CBRN Integrated Early Warning, was invited by the Army to participate in Operation Jailbreak’s inaugural sprint, where it successfully integrated (i.e., “jailbroke”) with the Anduril Lattice command and control node for the air defense platform.



CSC2 is the overarching system-of-systems software that enables interoperability and integration of CBRN and non-CBRN sensors to achieve needed situational awareness and understanding as part of a CBRN integrated layered defense, interdependent with service and mission partner computing environments at multiple echelons.CSC2 enables the interoperability and integration of CBRN and non-CBRN sensor data for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, the Department of War’s framework for linking sensors, decision-makers and weapons across all domains and allied forces to enable faster, coordinated military action. As part of Operation Jailbreak, CSC2’s operational echelon capability, which includes CBRN warning reporting and advanced hazard prediction, was successfully integrated with Lattice.



Operation Jailbreak is the first major event under the Army’s broader “Right to Integrate” initiative, a Secretary of the Army priority that aims to reduce software barriers and improve rapid integration of systems that receive, process and exchange data, ensuring current and future Army systems have open interfaces that integrate across formations, platforms and domains.



The historic event was witnessed by Army senior leaders, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll; the honorable Brent G. Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; Dr. Alex Miller, chief technology officer to the Army chief of staff; and Col. Shermoan Daiyaan, director of the Army's Pathway for Innovation and Technology office, as well as Soldiers, engineers and industry partners.



While Operation Jailbreak continues, the Army is already planning to harden newly "jailbroken" capabilities by conducting rigorous testing, validation and integration at software integration labs in Huntsville, Ala., and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., ensuring they are ready for operational deployment.