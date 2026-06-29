Dr. Alex Miller, Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Army, provides opening comments during Operation Jailbreak on May 28, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Operation Jailbreak is the first in a series of combined Army and defense industry partnered hackathon events to integrate critical military technology systems as part of the overarching Right to Integrate effort. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Richard Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9786024
|VIRIN:
|010726-A-BD489-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|278.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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CSC2 ‘Breaks Out’ at Historic Army Hackathon, Operation Jailbreak
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