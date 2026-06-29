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    CSC2 ‘Breaks Out’ at Historic Army Hackathon, Operation Jailbreak

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    CSC2 ‘Breaks Out’ at Historic Army Hackathon, Operation Jailbreak

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Kelly Burkhalter 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Dr. Alex Miller, Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Army, provides opening comments during Operation Jailbreak on May 28, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Operation Jailbreak is the first in a series of combined Army and defense industry partnered hackathon events to integrate critical military technology systems as part of the overarching Right to Integrate effort. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Richard Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9786024
    VIRIN: 010726-A-BD489-1001
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 278.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSC2 ‘Breaks Out’ at Historic Army Hackathon, Operation Jailbreak, by Kelly Burkhalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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