CSC2 ‘Breaks Out’ at Historic Army Hackathon, Operation Jailbreak

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Dr. Alex Miller, Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Army, provides opening comments during Operation Jailbreak on May 28, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Operation Jailbreak is the first in a series of combined Army and defense industry partnered hackathon events to integrate critical military technology systems as part of the overarching Right to Integrate effort. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Richard Stewart)