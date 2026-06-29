Navy testing to cut Hornet composite repair time in half with 3D printers

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | An F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot prepares for flight at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest in San Diego. The Navy is testing a new 3D-printed composite patch repair method developed by the facility and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division that is designed to cut F/A-18 repair times in half at forward operating bases. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | An F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot prepares for flight at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest...... read more read more

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) and Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) aim to cut F/A-18 Super Hornet composite repair time by approximately 50 percent with the development of a groundbreaking 3D-printing repair method that enables sailors to perform composite fixes directly at forward operating bases.

"Our goal is to put capability directly into the hands of the Fleet," said NAWCAD Commander Rear Adm. Todd Evans. "By simplifying a complex repair so it can be done forward, our engineers would get aircraft back in the fight faster – it's a smart solution that makes our squadrons more self-sufficient and directly improves operational readiness."

After successful lab and ground tests, the joint development team will flight-test the 3D-printed repair on an operational aircraft this summer.

When an F/A-18 is grounded with damaged composite parts — such as its engine bay doors — the Navy loses critical combat capability. Historically, repairing these advanced materials can cause severe delays. The traditional process requires highly specialized maintenance artisans and lengthy turnaround times, keeping jets out of the air and stretching supply chains.

To solve the challenge, NAWCAD and FRCSW engineers created high-performance, 3D-printed composite patches that can be applied directly onto the aircraft. The team developed patch application procedures and quality checks that ensure these printed parts are safe for flight.

The solution would benefit from a network of 3D printers already deployed at 22 Navy maintenance sites around the world, enabling repairs where aircraft actively operate rather than waiting for parts to be shipped back to repair depots in the United States.

NAWCAD employs military, civilian, and contract personnel to operate test ranges, laboratories, and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development, and sustainment for all Navy and Marine Corps aviation platforms. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, NAWCAD also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida.

FRCSW is one of naval aviation’s major maintenance facilities based in San Diego.