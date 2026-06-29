JBPHH completes Hale ʻAina dining facility renovation Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Brighter lighting, expanded serving lines and modern food safety features now welcome Airmen and other authorized patrons at the Hale ʻAina Dining Facility following a recently completed renovation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



Completed June 25, the project modernized the facility's serving area with updated food shields, improved lighting, increased spacing between serving stations and new countertops while maintaining a familiar layout for customers and dining facility staff.

Tech. Sgt. Aran Dominick Modesto, Hale ʻAina Dining Facility contractor officer's representative and operations manager, said the renovations were focused on improving the dining experience for everyone who visits the facility.



"I expect it to be more inviting for our service members and make them feel relaxed and energized after dining here with us," Modesto said. "Since many of our dorm residents are away from their family, we want them to have a taste of home, a taste of ʻOhana whenever they come here."



The renovations are designed to enhance customer flow during peak meal periods while improving day-to-day food service operations, allowing customers to move more efficiently through the line.



"The flow will be similar but will have updated food shield and guard standards on the serving line," Modesto said. "The food line will have better lighting and better spacing that will help the flow of customers during peak mealtimes."



The modernization also improves operations behind the serving line. Senior Airman Akeyla Spradley, 647th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, said the upgraded equipment will help kitchen staff operate more efficiently while maintaining consistent meal service.



Although construction was underway, Hale ʻAina continued serving meals throughout the project by relocating meal service to an alternate area of the facility utilizing a flight kitchen, ensuring uninterrupted support for Team Hickam’s Airmen.



Modesto said the improvements extend beyond appearance by helping Airmen spend less time waiting in line and more time preparing for the rest of their duty day.



"When we streamline their dining experience, we return valuable time back to their day, allowing them to properly decompress and refuel," Modesto said. "Ultimately, a well-fed, rested and valued workforce translates directly to sharper focus, higher efficiency and enhanced operational readiness across the entire installation."



The Hale ʻAina Dining Facility serves approximately 200 Airmen each day under the Essential Station Messing program while also providing meal service to other authorized patrons at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The renovation marked the facility's first major serving line modernization in approximately two decades.