Freedom 250: Vigilance Beyond the Gate

Let’s cut the noise. This July 4th, as we celebrate 250 years of American freedom, remember that our combat readiness doesn't stop at the base gate. Freedom isn't free, and our nation's defense rests on each one of you being ready for the fight. We can't afford to lose a single Airman or Guardian to a preventable mistake, especially during a time of celebration.

Here is the brutal reality:last summer, we lost 16 of our own not in combat, but during their off-duty time. Over the last five years, 50 have died in vehicle accidents and last fiscal year alone, we saw a five-year high with 8 members drowning.

These aren't just statistics; they were teammates, and a critical loss to our force. Not in combat. Not in the line of duty. We lost them to entirely preventable events andcritical miscalculationsin risk.

These were your wingmen or fellow Guardians who thought,*"I'm good to drive,"**"I don't need a helmet,"or"The water doesn't look that rough."*They were wrong, and they paid for it with their lives.

This Fourth of July, don’t let the excitement of our Nation’s semiquincentennial distract you or a teammate from maintaining an operational mindset – a singlecritical miscalculationis all it takes to end in tragedy.

The Air Force’s and Space Force’s contributions to America extend beyond the battlefield. Airpower and Spacepower play integral roles in the history of our nation by defending our homeland, deterring or defeating our enemies, supporting our friends, spurring innovation, and supporting our way of life. The future of that proud legacy depends on you.

You wouldn’t launch a jet without going through a pre-flight checklist or execute a space launch, or a convoy operation without any planning. Apply that same tactical mindset to your off-duty activities this weekend. Threat detection on the home front is critical to keeping you in the fight.

So whether you're supporting operations, turning wrenches on the flight line, conducting training, grilling for the cookout, swimming with friends and family, or going on a road trip, you are constantly balancing your goals against the risks in front of you.

On the Road: If you are traveling, treat it like a movement order. Plan your route, account for fatigue, and do not push past your physical limits. A motor vehicle accident resulting from exhaustion or impaired driving is an unmitigated risk that compromises the mission just as effectively as an adversary.

On the Water: The water is an unforgiving environment that respects neither rank nor experience. With water-related fatalities hitting a five-year high, situational awareness is critical. Assess the conditions, understand the limits of your environment, and use the right equipment.

Your family, your unit, and your country are counting on you to make the right decisions that will keep you in the fight. Assess the risks, look out for each other, make the smart calls, and cultivate a culture of safety to ensure everyone comes home safe.

Stay vigilant. Stay ready.