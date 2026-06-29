101 Critical Days of Summer safety hazards

Your safety is critical this summer. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, historically known as the '101 Critical Days of Summer'. Significant increase in accidents and injuries happen during this period, so let’s prevent an accidental tragedy by proactively engaging risk management.

Consider the cost of ignoring safety: from 2021 to 2025, the Department of the Air Force lost 50 members in preventable motor vehicle accidents. In 2025 alone, we lost 8 members to water-related incidents, the highest number in five years. Plan ahead, assess the risks, and make this a safe, injury-free summer.

"Our operational readiness is directly tied to how we conduct ourselves off duty," said Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, DAF Chief of Safety. "The tragic loss of 50 personnel on our roads over five years and eight on the water last summer shows that complacency is our deadliest adversary. We must apply the same rigorous risk management at home as we do in the workplace—it is a fundamental duty of every Airman and Guardian to protect themselves and each other."

Here are important safety hazards to be aware of and tips to help avoid them:

Travel: · Motor Vehicle Accidents: Increased road travel during vacation season leads to more accidents. Factors include distracted driving, speeding, drunk driving, drowsy driving, risk of tire blowouts and increased traffic congestion. · Tips: Never drink and drive and follow all speed limits, keep your eyes on the road and don’t drive distracted. · Motorcycle Accidents: More motorcyclists on the road during the summer months, the risk of accidents. Factors include speeding, drunk riding, and no personal protective gear. · Tips: Always wear your personal protective gear for every ride, never drink and ride and don’t speed. · Bicycle Accidents: Bicyclists should ride a bike that fits them, follow the rules of the road and yield the right of way to motorists. · Tips: Always be seen, wear a properly fitting helmet and ride defensively to avoid accidents. · Pedestrian Accidents: Increased pedestrian traffic, especially near tourist attractions and beaches, can lead to accidents. · Tips: Always watch for pedestrians and pedestrians should refrain from phone distractions, use crosswalks and always look both ways.

Water: · Drowning: Increased swimming, boating, and other water activities significantly raise the risk of drowning. Factors include lack of swimming ability, unsupervised children, alcohol consumption near water. · Tips: Always keep an eye on children, use life jackets anytime you are on or near the water and never swim alone or use alcohol. · Boating Accidents: Higher boating traffic leads to increased collisions, capsizing, and falls overboard. This is compounded by factors like speeding, alcohol use, operator inexperience, and lack of life jackets. · Tips: Take a boating course, don’t speed and follow all water rules, and everyone should have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while on the boat or near the water. · Rip Currents: Strong, narrow currents moving away from shore can quickly pull swimmers out to sea. · Tips: First of all, don’t panic. Don’t fight the current directly, swim parallel to the shore to get out of a rip current and never swim alone.

Heat: · Heatstroke and Heat Exhaustion: Prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity can lead to these dangerous conditions. Factors include strenuous activity in the heat, dehydration, lack of acclimatization, and underlying medical conditions. · Tips: Know the signs to avoid heatstroke or heat exhaustion, remove the person from the heat and cool them down, and call 911. Vehicles can be a danger to children and pets, the temperature inside a car can rise to deadly levels rapidly. · Dehydration: Whether working on the flightline or in your yard not drinking enough fluids, especially during hot weather and physical activity, can lead to dehydration and its associated health problems. · Tips: Drink water often and before you start feeling thirsty, as that is a sign of dehydration. Choose water or drinks high in electrolytes to stay hydrated. Remember sugary drinks, caffeine, and alcohol can be dehydrating. · Sunburn: Excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause sunburn, increasing the risk of skin cancer. · Tips: Use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect you from sunburn. Use a hat or find shade.

These hazards are not exhaustive, and specific risks may vary depending on location and individual activities. It is essential to be aware of potential dangers and take appropriate precautions to stay safe during the summer months. Remember to prioritize safety, plan for the unexpected, and always be mindful of your surroundings.

“People are our most valuable resource,” said Keith Lear, Chief of Occupational Safety, Air Force Safety Center. “The '101 Critical Days of Summer' challenges us to protect that resource with unwavering vigilance. Don't let a preventable accident be the last chapter of your summer story. Plan, prepare, and consider the risk, bottom line, think before you do! Preventive measures you take can make this summer the best one yet!”

For additional information: https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Summer-Safety/