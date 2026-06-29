Behind Every Oath: The Story of the McDonald Family

May 26 was supposed to be another day of processing, shipping and enlistments at Syracuse Military Entrance Processing Station. Thanks to the McDonald family, however, the day was made extraordinary and reminded the team of the significance of what USMEPCOM’s 50th Anniversary theme, “Behind Every Oath” can mean. At his personal request, Syracuse MEPS was able to let retired Air Force Maj. Kenneth McDonald, administer the Oath of Enlistment to his son, Benjamin McDonald, who would be shipping out to Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base. As if this wasn’t already a unique set of circumstances, McDonald revealed that this was the third time he had administered the oath of enlistment to one of his children. Two of his other 13 children, Daniel and David, also enlisted out of Syracuse MEPS in 2016 and 2010 respectively. “The fact that the MEPS gave me the privilege to administer the oath for all three sons was very special to me,” said McDonald. “I am very grateful.” The McDonald family has a deep legacy of service as his sons are the third generation in their family to serve in the US military. “My kids are the third generation now,” said McDonald. “My father and his brothers served. He was in the Navy, but he learned to love the Air Force.” His personal history of service stretches back to 1984, when then-Airman Kenneth McDonald enlisted in the Air Force at the Detroit MEPS as a 1N3 cryptologic linguist (Russian). He then commissioned in 1992 as a 14N signals intelligence officer and served for another 12 years before retiring in September 2004 as a major after 20 years of service. His assignments took him all over the world - West Berlin, Alaska and Baghdad were just a few of the many places he served. “All three of them were enamored by the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves and to embrace the adventure,” he said. “They all wanted to finally find out what it was that their dad ‘did’ for all those years!” David, Daniel and now Benjamin clearly followed in their father’s footsteps with David enlisting in 2010 as a signals analyst, Daniel enlisting in 2016 as a signals analyst and now Benjamin enlisting this year as a cyber systems operator. “I am deeply proud and humbled of each of them,” said McDonald. “That they have chosen to carry on a Blue tradition and are now standing the watch. They are now a part of a grand legacy, as arrows in the hands of a warrior!” When he was asked what advice he gave to his sons at their enlistment ceremonies, he said, “First, they have to want this! Second, embrace the adventure and make it their own!” For now, McDonald looks forward to reuniting with Benjamin after basic training, along with Daniel and David, where they will all come together to celebrate. “When Ben graduates Basic, we’ll have everybody there,” he said. “Both active-duty brothers will get to be there. The fact that they all support each other along the way is a cool moment to see.” The story of the McDonald family is more than just a proud legacy of service to the country, it’s proof that behind every oath is a story.