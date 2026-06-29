U.S. Marines recognized for heroic response during a Wilmington nightclub shooting.

Photo By Cpl. Jesse Davis | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Johnny Tamayo, left, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, and Cpl. Emily Martinez, transmissions system operator, both with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, pose for a photo after an award ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 25, 2026. The Marines were recognized and awarded for their actions in rendering aid to a victim of a shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - Cpl. Johnny Tamayo and Cpl. Emily Martinez just returned from a deployment exercise and were planning on spending an evening with friends when gunfire erupted inside a nightclub called Unhinged.

The two Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, were recognized for their actions after rushing to aid a victim during a shooting at a Wilmington nightclub, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejune, North Carolina, June 25, 2026.

Tamayo said he was on the club’s second floor when he heard multiple gunshots.

“As soon as the gunshots rang out, I already knew what they were,” Tamayo said. “I looked down and saw the victim at the bottom of the staircase. Everybody else had already run out, so I instinctively ran down there.”

After reaching the victim, Tamayo immediately began assessing the situation, checking for additional victims and potential threats while calling for someone to contact law enforcement. Drawing back on his training, he improvised medical treatment using towels provided by a bartender to try to stop severe bleeding from a gunshot wound to the victim’s neck.

Outside the club, Martinez was on the phone when she heard the shots and saw patrons rushing from the building. When she noticed Tamayo had not exited, she feared he may have been injured.

“My first thought was, ‘Where’s Tamayo?’” Martinez said. “I didn’t see him come out, so I ran back inside.”

Martinez pushed past attempts by staff to stop her and joined Tamayo at the scene. With the severity of the injury, she remained at the scene and assisted Tamayo as they worked to provide emergency aid until law enforcement arrived.

Despite their efforts, the victim died from his injuries. Both Marines said the experience left a lasting emotional impact. Tamayo said it took several days to process the event but credited conversations with family and friends for helping him cope.

Neither Marine expected recognition for their actions. Tamayo said he initially informed his chain of command only because he had provided a witness statement to police and wanted leadership to be aware of his involvement.

Master Sgt. James Boles, a communications chief with 3rd Bn., 6th Marines, said the pair demonstrated the professionalism and selflessness expected of Marines.

“We recently returned from a 10-month deployment where we trained and prepared for combat,” Boles said. “They executed exactly how a United States Marine should, and I’m immensely proud of them.”

Boles said their command leadership quickly supported efforts to recognize the Marines after reviewing witness accounts and statements from the Wilmington Police Department. Tamayo was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Martinez was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Both Marines credited their response to training and instincts developed through years of military service.

“Trust your training,” Tamayo said. “I didn’t actively think about helping him. It just kicked in.”

The Marines said they would not hesitate to act again if faced with a similar situation, emphasizing that helping others remains a fundamental part of their service both in and out of uniform.