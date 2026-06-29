Fort Detrick Bids Farewell to CSM Erick Detrich in Relinquishment of Responsibility

FORT DETRICK, Md. – U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick bid farewell to its senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich, during a Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony on June 26, 2026, at the Fort Detrick Auditorium. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Detrich's tenure at the garrison and celebrated his retirement after 28 years of military service.

During his remarks, USAG Commander Col. Christopher Chung spoke proudly of Detrich’s impactful work and steadfast commitment to the installation.

“Looking back today, I know you can say with absolute certainty that—like every other command challenge you’ve faced—you figured that role out," Chung said. "You became so much more than an advisor. You were the sensor of this organization. You were the clarifier of higher command guidance and intent, a cheerleader, a consensus builder, a collaborator, a coach, and a vital sounding board for our employees.”

Chung went on to praise Detrich’s dedication to the workforce and community.

“You consistently checked the pulse of the organization, connecting with employees at the Operations & Maintenance shops, the Child Development Centers and School Age Services, the police and fire station, and the gates," Chung noted. "You mentored our Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers team, guiding junior NCOs to plan and support more than 15 community events. You cared for our Soldiers in need, working closely with Army Community Services to ensure that thousands of dollars of Army Emergency Relief loans were accessible.”

Throughout his assignment, Detrich led numerous efforts to improve quality of life. He coordinated with the Army and Air Force Exchange Services to establish unmanned marketplaces in the Warrior Zone to expand food options, and partnered with privatized housing representatives to assess living standards across Fort Detrick and the Glen Haven housing communities.

Additionally, Detrich worked alongside the School Liaison Officer to develop an Adopt-a-School program for Fort Detrick. He also collaborated with fellow senior enlisted leaders to implement a borrowed military manpower program at the installation gates, balancing critical mission assurance requirements while minimizing the impact on units' primary missions.

Detrich thanked the Fort Detrick directorates, USAG employees, tenant units, and local organizations for their support, noting that the installation and the Frederick community rep-resent the best location he and his family have ever lived. He stressed the vital role that garrison professionals play in everyday mission success.

“When I first came here, I had never served in a garrison role," Detrich said. "I didn’t know what it was, what it entailed, or what to do. But I quickly found out that it is everything you do each and every day that ensures our service members, their families, and our civilians have everything they need."

He added, “You make each other successful, and you do it very well. Thank you for all you do for the Army.”

A Career Celebration

Immediately following the relinquishment, the garrison hosted a retirement ceremony to honor Detrich's nearly three decades of ser-vice as he transitions into the next chapter of his life.

He was joined by his family—including his father Dana, mother Twyla, wife Janie, sons Ethan and Matthew, daughter Makayla, and grandchildren Mason, Max, and Meadow—as well as numerous friends, colleagues, and mentors. Detrich grew emotional when reflecting on the people who shaped his journey, expressing deep gratitude to his family for their unwavering support.

Over his 28-year career, Detrich served in multiple leadership positions and completed four deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

“I went from an 18-year-old kid who was a little ornery, to an equipment and parts specialist, to a heavy and light wheeled vehicle mechanic," Detrich reflected. "Then, after a few other positions, to a battalion command sergeant major before coming to Fort Detrick. And this is a special place."

He concluded, “I can’t believe my time has already come to an end here at the garrison. I had heard of Fort Detrick but had no clue where it was. When I first arrived, everyone told me that I was getting a great garrison with motivated and dedicated Soldiers and civilians. They were all so right.”

While the time flew by, Detrich stated he is incredibly grateful for his time in uniform and looks forward to the future, which includes spending more time with his family and taking his boat out to fish every chance he gets.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:14 Story ID: 569038 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Detrick Bids Farewell to CSM Erick Detrich in Relinquishment of Responsibility, by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.