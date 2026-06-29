Manual Mastermind: Turning Stop Light Frustration into a Flash of Genius

FORT DETRICK, Md. –When complaints about a stubborn stop light started piling up, most of us grumbled and waited for a costly fix. But not Andrew Detwiler, Acting Electric Supervisor with the Directorate of Public Works Inside Electric Shop. Armed with curiosity and a knack for problem-solving, he did what few dared—he read the manual.



When the work request landed on Detwiler’s desk about a malfunctioning stop light, he admits, “I was unaware of there being an issue until I received a ticket stating the lights weren’t functioning proper-y. I assigned the ticket to myself as I like a good challenge and love learning something new.” It turned out the problem had been frustrating drivers for months—at the very exit he used every day. “Apparently, this has been an issue for some time and I drive out that exit every day and didn’t pay it any mind,” Detwiler joked.



The fix wasn’t straightforward. Brandon Rice, Supervisory General Engineer from the same directorate, had been searching for answers, even trying to track down the original equipment manufacturer—no easy feat since the company had changed hands. But when Rice saw Detwiler taking on the task, he handed over the only thing he had: a generic manual and the keys. Detwiler was ready to dive in. “Once in the cabinet I saw evidence of rodents that had taken up occupancy. I was trying to figure out how to clean it all out without shutting down the traffic signals and causing a crash. So, I moved on to trouble-shooting the crosswalk signals.”



His approach was hands-on and inventive. “I love to take things apart, so I hopped right in and took all the crosswalk buttons apart and used an electrical ohmmeter to figure out if they were working. I found two that were not functioning.” With no spare switches in stock, he got creative: “I started searching other equipment that possibly used the similar mini microswitches. Fortunately, I found two that weren’t the exact ones, but being the MacGyver that some call me, I retrofitted the ones I found to get them functional again.”



Detwiler continued, “Once put back in operation, the change was immediate—the lights changed rapidly when it sensed a vehicle at the signal, and Brandon came and verified the timing.” Problem solved.



But there was still the matter of weekend traffic. Contractors had said it couldn’t be done without new equipment, but Detwiler wasn’t convinced. “I started reading the manual when I had a moment here and there.” Even on his day off, he was eager to learn, joining Bran-don and a remote expert via FaceTime to program the controller. “It started to storm—we stayed out in the rain for about 20 minutes before we had to take a break and ultimately reschedule for another day to finish. We tested the programming, and it worked without any additional controllers.”



His efforts saved the organization a significant sum. “If I had to guess what it would have cost to have a contractor come in and change out the equipment, which was the option being discussed, it could be well over $100k. For fixing the buttons that were causing the main issues, due to the age of the equipment, we probably saved between five and ten thousand dollars between labor and parts to replace the faulty ones.”



What drives him to go the extra mile? “I personally love fixing things and ultimately seeing the results. And when people smile because I was able to get something fixed either temporarily or permanently when they were experiencing stressful situations. I always try and think outside of the box. When others say they can’t—I like to say I can. I have noticed in my field that it’s easier to just say ‘replace it,’ but it takes a good person to try and fix it.” Detwiler also likes to get to the root of the problem - not just fixing it, but figuring out why it failed in the first place, recognizing his skills and abilities as a God-given gift, “I truly believe that God has blessed me with the knowledge and skills, so I try and help as many as I can and whenever I can.”



Detwiler shared a little bit about his background, and his story is one of resilience and giving back. Removed from his home at the age of nine and never returning, he grew up with little and learned early on the value of hard work. Each year, he returns to the group home organization where he was raised, speaking to children facing the same challenges he once encountered, offering them hope and inspiration. His commitment to supporting young people extends beyond these visits — he is a passionate advocate for kids, having coached and mentored many over the years. For the past six years, he has also coached his daughter’s lacrosse team. Now, he hopes to finish writing a book about his life’s journey, continuing to inspire others with his story.



Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Chung, reflecting on the accomplishment, said, “What Andrew did may seem small on the surface, but it’s a perfect example of the initiative and resourcefulness we value here. It’s not just about fixing a stop light; it’s about taking ownership, thinking creatively, and making a real difference for our community. These are the actions that keep us moving forward, both literally and figuratively.”



For Detwiler, it’s simple: “I honestly believe you get out what you put into life. Success takes effort—failing is the easy way out.” Thanks to his ingenuity and determination to succeed, our stop light—and our budget—are shining brighter than ever.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2026 Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:08 Story ID: 569035 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manual Mastermind: Turning Stop Light Frustration into a Flash of Genius, by Jenni Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.