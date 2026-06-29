AFRICOM, Angola kick off the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD)

U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), in conjunction with the Angolan Armed Forces, officially opened the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) June 30, 2026.

Over the three-day event, discussions will center on securing the global commons, operating in the information domain, and the role of innovation and economic development in promoting stability.

“Angola is very proud to co-organize and host the African Chiefs of Defence Conference, a privileged forum for dialogue on security, stability and prosperity," said Gen. (Ret.) João Ernesto dos Santos, Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Cabinet for the Office of the President of Angola. "History has taught us that peace is not a permanent privilege, but one that requires sacrifice, commitment and cooperation. Regional and international partnerships are indispensable to building capacity to ensure our respective territorial integrity, security and stability.”

Throughout the conference, senior leaders will engage in bilateral meetings, collaborative working sessions, and panel discussions with high-level civilian and military officials to strengthen regional cooperation against transnational threats.

“Several of the threats that we face with the violent extremists or the drug cartels that are increasing their trafficking don't respect borders, they work across international organizations, and they themselves have created an international network,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, AFRICOM commander. “That means that we have to work together in order to address these threats, and that's why it's so important to have conferences like this, conferences where we can come together to discuss these issues, to discuss the opportunities, to make connections, so we can move forward together.”

Key speakers and guests this year include a virtual address by the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, and Dr. Carlos Da Silva Feijo, former minister of state for Angola.

Expert panels will address priority topics including security in the global commons, countering disinformation through proactive messaging, the intersection of economics and security, and the responsible use of innovative technologies such as drones in modern operations.

The ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. This year’s event is held in Luanda, Angola from June 30 to July 2, 2026.

For more information, visit our website or contact AFRICOM Media Relations at mailto:africom-pao-media@mail.mil.