Photo By Zachary Zimerman | Jason M. Benhart, a civilian employee with the Illinois National Guard Joint Force...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Zimerman | Jason M. Benhart, a civilian employee with the Illinois National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Office of the Inspector General, placed third in the U.S. Army 2026 Inspector General of the Year Competition in the civilian category, and is the top civilian Inspector General in the Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page

Illinois' Jason Benhart Recognized as One of the Top Inspector General Civilians Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jason M. Benhart, a civilian employee with the Illinois National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Office of the Inspector General, placed third in the U.S. Army 2026 Inspector General of the Year Competition in the civilian category, and is the top civilian Inspector General in the Army National Guard.

. In recognition of this exceptional achievement, Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, The Inspector General of the Army, awarded Benhart. the Civilian Service Achievement Medal

Benhart represented the Illinois National Guard in the nation’s capital in May, competing against other top Inspector General professionals from across the Army. He has more than 20 years of experience as an Inspector General, and also served in the military for 31 years, retiring as a master sergeant.

“It was an honor to be recognized among a group of talented professionals in the Inspector General Corps,” Benhart said. “The event put me in communication with some of the top talent in the IG enterprise and was a great opportunity to meet some of my colleagues from across the force. The competition was tough but gave me the chance to test my skills against the top Inspectors General in the Army.”

Illinois Army National Guard leaders praised Benhart's selection and his commitment to the organization.

“The Inspector General’s Office plays a vital role as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Commander” and having an employee of Mr. Benhart’s caliber in that office helps us improve the health of the Illinois National Guard and increase our readiness and efficiency,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “I’m proud to have him as part of our team.” (THIS IS JUST A DRAFT QUOTE.)

“We are extremely proud of him, though not surprised as he is a pillar of excellence and consistently delivers stellar performance across the IG Team,” said Col. Jermon Tillman, the Inspector General for the Illinois National Guard.

Benhart, who was named an outstanding Department of War employee in 2025, holds several specialized certifications. He is qualified as an Air Force Inspector General, and as a Joint Inspector General. Additionally, he is an emergency medical technician (EMT) and volunteer firefighter and has earned a bachelor's degree in recreation and park administration from Illinois State University.

The Department of the Army competition recognizes civilian employees who best exemplify the Army profession and contribute to the Inspector General enterprise. Nominees are evaluated on five key characteristics: trust, military expertise, honorable service, esprit de corps and stewardship. During the May competition at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, competitors were tested on core Inspector General functions, including assistance, investigations, inspections, and teaching and training.