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    Illinois' Jason Benhart Recognized as One of the Top Inspector General Civilians

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    Illinois' Jason Benhart Recognized as One of the Top Inspector General Civilians

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Zachary Zimerman 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Jason M. Benhart, a civilian employee with the Illinois National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Office of the Inspector General, placed third in the U.S. Army 2026 Inspector General of the Year Competition in the civilian category, and is the top civilian Inspector General in the Army National Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9783015
    VIRIN: 260623-O-NZ839-2587
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois' Jason Benhart Recognized as One of the Top Inspector General Civilians, by Zachary Zimerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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