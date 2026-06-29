Jason M. Benhart, a civilian employee with the Illinois National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Office of the Inspector General, placed third in the U.S. Army 2026 Inspector General of the Year Competition in the civilian category, and is the top civilian Inspector General in the Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9783015
|VIRIN:
|260623-O-NZ839-2587
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Illinois' Jason Benhart Recognized as One of the Top Inspector General Civilians
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