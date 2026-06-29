AFGSC participates in 27th annual Nuclear Triad Symposium

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Victoria Boyton | Attendees participate in the 27th annual Nuclear Triad Symposium in Shreveport, Louisiana, June 18, 2026. Military leaders, industry experts and community partners attended the symposium to discuss nuclear capabilities and modernizing global strike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Boyton) see less | View Image Page

SHREVEPORT, La.-- Military leaders from Air Force Global Strike Command and Eighth Air Force were among more than 190 military members, industry experts and elected officials at the 27th Nuclear Triad Symposium, June 18. The event, in its fifth year at Louisiana State University-Shreveport, was co-hosted by LSU-S, the National Institute for Deterrence Studies, and the Building our Region’s Future organization.

The symposium included both keynote speakers and discussion panels where experts provided updates on various aspects of nuclear triad programs, showcased modernization efforts and led open discussion regarding future initiatives.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason Armagost, deputy commander of AFGSC, spoke about the benefits of holding the annual symposium and how it contributes to the role AFGSC has played in recent military operations.

“This symposium has grown over time,” Armagost said. “It’s been interesting to watch it grow and it’s been great to hear all the various people who gather for this because there are a lot of deep insights that are happening on every single one of these panels every year.”

During a panel on challenges to nuclear readiness and sustainability, Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, commander of Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, thanked industry experts and community partners for their support and contribution to the nuclear triad programs.

“I look out and see all of the senior leaders within our enterprise who are really doing things outside the military each and every day to make our nation more secure,” Neuman said. “It takes both military and civilian partners to sustain and modernize the nuclear triad programs.”

In the afternoon, members from the production team of The WATCH: America’s Nuclear Mission, a television documentary series scheduled to air later this year, provided an inside look at the documentary’s ability to showcase the nuclear mission.

“The nuclear mission is our nation’s most critical one,” said Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of AFGSC. “I’m excited for the opportunity for the American people to see the important work we do.”

The day wrapped up with a keynote speech from Davis, who highlighted the importance of strong community partnerships and how they are instrumental for successful nuclear programs.

“These symposiums strengthen our community relationships and foster a deeper understanding of our strategic and global strike missions,” Davis said.

He also reiterated the importance of sustaining effective and secure land and air legs of the nuclear triad while continuing to modernize the force.

“Having these conversations about nuclear sustainment and modernization in the current geopolitical context is important to increase our shared understanding of the challenges ahead,” Davis said.