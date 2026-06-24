AFMEDCOM initiates 4th inter-command transfer

Photo By Megan Hearst | An Airman shows a patch during a ceremony formally recognizing the Air Force Medical Command at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Va., April 1, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the significance of the establishment of the Department’s first-ever medical command in the 75 years of the Air Force Medical Service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Megan Hearst | An Airman shows a patch during a ceremony formally recognizing the Air Force Medical...... read more read more

The Air Force Medical Command began its fourth inter-command transfer June 29, 2026, realigning medical Airmen currently under Air Force Global Strike Command to the 359th Medical Wing, Medical Readiness Command-Alpha.

The Department of Air Force established AFMEDCOM in August 2024 to create a centralized command structure for Air Force medicine, specifically designed to prioritize operational medical readiness and support to the warfighter. The 359th MDW ICT is the fourth in a series of 12 ICTs designed to realign Air Force medical personnel to AFMEDCOM, the DAF’s newest direct reporting unit. In the three preceding ICTs, approximately 5,600 medical Airmen transferred from Air Force District of Washington and the Air Education and Training Command to AFMEDCOM.

“This realignment is a critical step in modernizing the Department of Air Force’s medical readiness and ensuring medical Airmen are postured to support the joint force,” said Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Robert Bogart, MRC-A commander. “By centralizing medical Airmen under Medical Readiness Command-Alpha, we enhance our operational agility and streamline our medical enterprise to better meet the demands of future pacing challenges.”

[media:2:left:medium]During the 359th MDW ICT, more than 1,500 medical Airmen assigned to eight installations - Barksdale, Dyess, Ellsworth, F. E. Warren, Kirtland, Malmstrom, Minot, and Whiteman Air Force Bases - will realign under the MDW, located at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. According to Bogart, this realignment will consolidate medical readiness functions and improve Air Force medical readiness to support Air Force Force Generation, Space Force Generation, and the joint force.

He added that the transfer of personnel represents a significant logistical and administrative effort noting that each ICT is deliberately planned and coordinated to ensure a seamless transition with zero disruption to patient care or installation support. For months leading to execution, planners within Headquarters AFMEDCOM and AFGSC have held regular meetings, including a tabletop exercise in preparation for the transfer.

Col. Betty Venth, 359th MDW commander, said that while the command structure will change, the medical personnel will continue to provide critical health and readiness support to the strategic deterrence mission at their respective AFGSC installations.

“Our focus prioritizes taking care of our personnel and our warfighting mission,” she said. “The medical groups are committed to the installations they support and will remain partners at their host installations.”

She reinforced that beneficiaries at Global Strike installations will experience no changes or interruptions to their local healthcare services during this administrative transition.

“Air Force Global Strike Command relies on the unwavering health and readiness of its force to provide combat capability that is always available,” said Col. Erich Schroeder, AFGSC command surgeon. “We are committed to sustaining responsive, engaged medical services and capitalizing on the medical readiness enhancement this historic transition will provide to our Strikers and installations.”

The fourth inter-command transfer marks another milestone in AFMEDCOM’s ongoing effort to build a more resilient, responsive, and unified operational medical capability.

For more information, visit the AFMEDCOM website.