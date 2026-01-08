AFMEDCOM formalizes MRC-Alpha, MRC-Bravo stand up at annual Senior Leadership Workshop

Photo By Megan Hearst | Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Medical Readiness Command-Bravo commander and Defense Health Network-Continental director, speaks to about 500 senior medical leaders during the MRC standup ceremony at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Jan. 15, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Medical Command leadership hosted a consolidated standup ceremony for its medical readiness commands, MRC-Alpha and MRC-Bravo, Jan. 15, 2025, during the Air Force Medical Service’s 2025 Senior Leadership Workshop in Leesburg, Virginia.

An order from the Secretary of the Air Force activated and assigned the readiness commands to AFMEDCOM, effective Sept. 14, 2024. Leaders delayed the ceremony until key organizational milestones were accomplished. With nearly 500 senior medical leaders gathered to discuss the future of operational medical support, AFMEDCOM leaders selected SLW for the ceremony.

Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General and Commander, Air Force Medical Command, formally published the orders to stand up MRC-Alpha, based in San Antonio, Texas, and MRC-Bravo, based in Falls Church, Virginia.

While addressing the audience, he recognized the commanders who have led the organizations since they were formed: Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Thomas Harrell who is MRC-A’s commander and is Defense Health Network-Central’s director; and, Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder who is MRC-B’s commander and DHN-Continental’s director.

DeGoes thanked Ryder and Harrell for their efforts and said, “their innovative leadership and tireless work over the past two years led to this day, building our medical readiness commands and wings from the ground up. I look forward to continuing to strengthen AFMEDCOM as they both lead these medical readiness commands, meeting all missions, anytime, anywhere.”

The official standup of both MRCs signifies another step toward solidifying the command-and-control functions for more than 25,000 medical forces who represent the Department of Air Force’s operational medicine capability as the organization continues to partner with the Defense Health Agency for health care delivery.

“Our benchmark is mission capable Airmen and Guardians, deployable medics, and sustained access to trusted care for our families,” DeGoes said.

Harrell and Ryder execute authorities under the U.S. Air Force and Defense Health Agency that strengthen unity of effort. As the MRC/CCs, they oversee medical readiness requirements and deliver operational medicine, and as DHN directors they ensure safe, accessible, high-quality health care for beneficiaries.

Within the intermediate command under AFMEDCOM, the MRC/CCs prioritize readiness.

“This structure will ensure that Air Force operational requirements are clearly articulated, advocated and integrated within the joint healthcare enterprise,” DeGoes said. “MRCs empower faster decisions and flatter communications, each with an accountable leader to call and with the authority to address any readiness or health care concern.”

Air Force medical leaders began the first series of inter-command transfers to align medical Airmen under the new AFMEDCOM structure in March 2025. The process features a deliberate, conditions-based approach projected to continue over a two-year period to ensure minimal disruption for medical Airmen.

During the first tranche, the 316th Medical Group at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and the 316th Medical Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Virginia, transferred from Air Force District of Washington to the 79th Medical Wing under MRC-B. This ICT was completed Sept. 9, 2025.

MRC-A has initiated two ICTs realigning medical units from the Air Education and Training Command to MRC-A. The first, which began Sept. 5, 2025, realigned medical Airmen in the 59th MDW under the intermediate management command. The second, which started, Dec. 2, 2025, initiated the transfer of multiple medical groups from AETC to the MRC-A’s 359th Medical Wing.

The commanders thanked their MRC staff, network teams, and families after the unfurling of the command flags, and reinforced to the medical forces present to be proactive in engaging with them and their wing commanders through the cultural shift AFMEDCOM brings.

Harrell emphasized for leaders to connect with their Airmen and to set the tone in their organizations. “It all happens because of you and the environment you set as leaders,” he said. “Our success fully rests on the individual initiative and success of our Airmen you lead.”

After initiating inter-command transfers, the commanders said they remain resolute in driving mission success and sustaining forward momentum into 2026.

“The activation of the MRCs is a renewal of our promise to provide the best medical support to our warfighters and the best care to our families,” Ryder said. “As your commander, I am invested in you. AFMEDCOM’s success is dependent on you, leading through challenges, making tough decisions and holding the line of accountability.”