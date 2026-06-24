IMCOM G4 director assesses USAG Hawaii infrastructure, facilities

Photo By Nathan Wilkes | Michael Sly, director of G4 Facilities and Logistics, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Headquarters, visited U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii for a comprehensive tour of installation facilities and infrastructure June 22-26, 2026. During the visit, Sly met with garrison leaders and toured water and power infrastructure sites, newly renovated and legacy barracks, the Furnishings Management Office warehouse, and installation dining facilities. The visit provided IMCOM leaders with a firsthand look at the garrison's infrastructure, quality-of-life programs and modernization efforts, helping inform future decisions on Army investments that support Soldiers, families and civilian employees across Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nathan Wilkes | Michael Sly, director of G4 Facilities and Logistics, U.S. Army Installation...... read more read more

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Michael Sly, director of G4 Facilities and Logistics, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Headquarters, visited U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii this week for a comprehensive tour of installation infrastructure and quality-of-life facilities to better understand the opportunities and challenges shaping future Army investments across the garrison in Hawaii.

During the multi-day visit, Sly met with garrison leadership and subject matter experts while touring critical water and electrical infrastructure, newly renovated and legacy barracks, the Furnishings Management Office warehouse and installation dining facilities. The tour provided a firsthand look at the systems and services that directly support Soldier readiness, resilience and daily life.

The visit is part of IMCOM's continuing effort to assess installation conditions across the Army and ensure future investments are informed by the needs of Soldiers, families and civilian employees at the local level.

"Seeing these facilities in person provides context that you simply can't capture in a briefing," Sly said. "Our installations have unique challenges and priorities, and it's important that we understand those firsthand. The insights we gain during visits like this help us make informed decisions about where resources can have the greatest impact on readiness and quality of life."

The tour highlighted ongoing modernization efforts across U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, including investments in barracks renovations, utility infrastructure and furnishings that support the Army's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Garrison leaders discussed the complexity of maintaining aging infrastructure while simultaneously modernizing facilities to meet current and future operational requirements. They also highlighted the importance of reliable utilities and quality living conditions as foundational elements of Soldier readiness and family security.

"Every project we undertake is focused on supporting the people who live and work on our installations," said Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. "Having IMCOM leadership see both our progress and our remaining challenges firsthand helps build a shared understanding of where investment is needed most. Those conversations are essential as we continue improving our infrastructure for today's force and the Army of the future."

The visit also included discussions on the long-term sustainment of installation infrastructure, balancing maintenance requirements with modernization priorities and ensuring resources are aligned with evolving mission demands throughout Hawaii.

As the Army continues to transform and posture forces across the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii remains focused on delivering safe, reliable and resilient facilities that enable readiness and support Soldiers, families and the immediate community.

The visit reinforced the partnership between IMCOM Headquarters and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii as leaders work together to prioritize infrastructure improvements that strengthen installation resilience and enhance the quality of life for everyone who lives, works and trains on Army installations across Hawaii.