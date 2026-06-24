IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Sly, director of G-4 Facilities and Logistics, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Headquarters, visited U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii for a comprehensive tour of installation facilities and infrastructure June 22-26, 2026. During the visit, Sly met with garrison leaders and toured water and power infrastructure sites, newly renovated and legacy barracks, the Furnishings Management Office warehouse, and installation dining facilities. The visit provided IMCOM leaders with a firsthand look at the garrison's infrastructure, quality-of-life programs and modernization efforts, helping inform future decisions on Army investments that support Soldiers, families and civilian employees across Hawaii.