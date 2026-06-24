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    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life [Image 6 of 6]

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    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Michael Sly, director of G-4 Facilities and Logistics, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Headquarters, visited U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii for a comprehensive tour of installation facilities and infrastructure June 22-26, 2026. During the visit, Sly met with garrison leaders and toured water and power infrastructure sites, newly renovated and legacy barracks, the Furnishings Management Office warehouse, and installation dining facilities. The visit provided IMCOM leaders with a firsthand look at the garrison's infrastructure, quality-of-life programs and modernization efforts, helping inform future decisions on Army investments that support Soldiers, families and civilian employees across Hawaii.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 20:21
    Photo ID: 9776920
    VIRIN: 260626-A-TO519-1418
    Resolution: 4092x2728
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life [Image 6 of 6], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life
    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life
    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life
    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life
    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life
    IMCOM G4 director visits USAG Hawaii to assess infrastructure, quality of life

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    IMCOM G4 director assesses USAG Hawaii infrastructure, facilities

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Installation Management
    Army Barracks
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Infrastructure Modernization
    Facilities and Logistics

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