Guiding Our First Term Airmen

Photo By Airman Fallon Mitchell | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing tour a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, June 12, 2026. The Airmen were attendees of the First Term Enlisted Course where they learned about Barksdale’s agencies and the resources available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Fallon Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Fallon Mitchell | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing tour a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at...... read more read more

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Transitioning from training environments in Basic Military Training and Technical Training to the operational Air Force can be full of obstacles. Airmen are faced with applying their learned skills and adjusting to a brand new environment. Every installation is unique, and Airmen might not be aware of all the resources available to them. First term Airmen and Guardians transitioning to a new base attend the First Term Enlisted Course, a professional development program that aims to bridge the gap between the training environment and the operational Air Force.

FTEC is designed to assist Airmen and Guardians onboarding at their first duty station. The five day course serves as a transition point from their training mindset to an operational role.

“The purpose of FTEC is to let the Airmen know what agencies are around base, the different opportunities that they have, their education opportunities and volunteer opportunities,” said Staff Sgt. Braden McGee, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron hydraulic craftsman and FTEC instructor at Barksdale. “We try to keep up with the standards and timeliness that was instilled throughout their training to reinforce it, and give them a good start to their first base.”

Airmen across all career fields utilize the in-person classroom experience to connect with different Airmen outside of their Air Force Specialty Code, while receiving educational-based briefings designed to inform them of the resources available to them. Throughout the week, representatives from helping agencies across the installation step into the classroom and introduce Airmen to resources ranging from educational assistance to mental health, resiliency and family support services.

“They let us know we can go to them if we have any kind of issue or concerns, and who to reach,” said Airman 1st Class Aimane Eddaifi, 2nd Force Support Squadron fitness journeyman. “They redirected us to better know how we should operate at our first duty station.”

Many Airmen arriving at their first duty location often aren’t aware of the resources and opportunities available to them. FTEC paves the opportunity to learn about who to go to when you need help.

“I had no idea at all about this base until FTEC,” said Airman 1st Class Victoria Kellione, 2nd Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection technician. “I think that if I didn't have the course, the only way that I could even get the information is maybe through emails, if they sent me anything.”

FTEC Airmen ended the course with a visit to the flight line where they had the opportunity to see a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft up close. Together they got a chance to climb inside the B-52 and ask air crew members about the 2nd Bomb Wing mission.

FTEC is not only about providing resources and information to Airmen; by creating an environment with members from multiple career fields, it greatly increases connectedness among the base’s ever-changing community.

“I definitely made some friends. We probably will have some future activities together, like hiking, sports events, and maybe go have some good experiences in local restaurants,” said Eddaifi.

The friendships that members make in FTEC are often kept throughout their careers. When going through such vital changes in life, it’s important Airmen have peers to lean on. FTEC aids in breaking the ice when connecting members.

Whether introducing Airmen to installation resources, reinforcing professional expectations or helping them build lasting connections, FTEC serves as a foundation for success during one of the most significant transitions of their Air Force careers. Giving Airmen knowledge and connections sets them up for success.

“It showed me all the different things that Barksdale offers and all of the different people that have dedicated their time to helping others,” said Kellione.