Tulsa District waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of America’s 250th birthday celebration

Courtesy Photo | Visitors enjoy a summer day at a designated swim beach on Oologah Lake, July 6, 2024. Tulsa District lakes provide recreation opportunities for millions of visitors each year while supporting the district's flood risk management, water supply, hydropower and environmental stewardship missions. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will waive day-use fees at its recreation areas in observance of America’s 250th birthday celebration July 3-5. Visitors to Corps-managed boat ramps and swimming beaches across the district’s 38 projects in Oklahoma, southern Kansas and northern Texas can enjoy fee-free access this weekend as part of the nationwide celebration.

In the Tulsa District, this includes popular destinations such as Keystone Lake near Tulsa, Oologah Lake, Kaw Lake and Eufaula Lake. Whether you’re launching a boat for a day on the water or enjoying a swim at one of the district’s 51 improved beaches, the waiver makes it easier for families and outdoor enthusiasts to get outside and celebrate.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve,” said B.J. Parkey, chief of operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District. “For more than 80 years, the Tulsa District has built and maintained these lakes, which provide outstanding recreation opportunities right here at home, as well as flood risk reduction, water supply, clean hydroelectric power and inland navigation along the MKARNS.”

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information about the operational status of recreation areas and what they offer can be found at http://www.corpslakes.us.

USACE also offers otherfee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration. In 2026, fee-free days are: · Presidents Day: 16 February 2026 · The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ birthday: 16 June 2026 · Independence Day weekend: 3-5 July 2026 · National Public Lands Day: 26 September 2026 · Veterans Day: 11 November 2026

To find a Tulsa District recreation site near you, please visit the Tulsa District website at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation