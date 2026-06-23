Four generations of service: Ventura family legacy continues in Hawai'i

Photo By Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Javin-Keoni Ventura, middle, a maintenance admin specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with his father, retired Master GySgt. Jason Ventura, left, and grandfather, retired Master GySgt. Andrew Ventura, in San Diego, California, July 25, 2025. Ventura graduated basic training in 2025, making him a fourth-generation Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien) This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII — For over a century, the Ventura family have fought for their country and built a remarkable military legacy. This feature explores how their journey of service, forged by World War II veterans, a Bronze Star-recipient, and a 23-year Master Gunnery Sergeant, now rests on the shoulders of Lance Cpl. Javin-Keoni Ventura as he begins his own chapter in Hawaii.

For Lance Cpl. Javin-Keoni Ventura, the decision to enlist in the United States Marine Corps was more than a sudden career choice. It was the quiet, inevitable continuation of a proud family legacy and a personal quest for a higher standard.

Born and raised in San Diego, California, Ventura grew up surrounded by the stories and disciplines of a Filipino American, military family with deep roots in the nation’s armed services. Initially he sought a conventional path, pursuing three years of college. At age 22, however, he felt a persistent calling that his civilian routine could not satisfy.

“What led me to enlist into the Marine Corps was the urge to serve a higher purpose,” Ventura said. Seeking to elevate his own life, he decided to hold himself to a standard more demanding than anything he had previously experienced.

In doing so, Ventura stepped into a profound lineage spanning four generations of valor, dedication, and leadership, a legacy of service that has shaped his family’s journey from its very beginning.

This journey began during the First World War with two of Javin’s great-grandfathers, Pfc. Domingo Ventura and Cpl. Vicente Lopez serving in the U.S. Army. Domingo Ventura, first arrived in Hawai'i in 1924 as a Sakada, one of the early Filipino sugar plantation workers. In 1942, seeking both to serve his adopted country and open new doors for his family, he enlisted in the 1st Filipino Infantry Battalion. Vicente Lopez, served with equal distinction in the U.S. Army's legendary Philippine Scouts. Today, both men’s units are memorialized at the Waipahu Library.

This heritage permanently altered the family’s trajectory, securing veteran housing and expanding educational choices for future generations. This mantle of service was taken up by Javin's paternal grandfather, Andrew Ventura, who would eventually rise to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant in the Marine Corps, serving through Vietnam, Desert Storm, and the Gulf War.

During the Battle of Hue in Vietnam, while serving as a young Lance Corporal with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, he cemented his place in military history. Ventura exposed himself to intense enemy fire, getting wounded in the process, to save two Marines. For these heroic actions, he was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat "V" alongside a Purple Heart. His exploits remain detailed in the pages of “Inside Force Recon” by Michael Lee Lanning and Ray William Stubbe.

Inspired by those legendary exploits and his father's quiet humility, Jason Ventura, Lance Cpl. Javin Ventura’s father, stood at his own crossroads in the spring of 1996. Seeking a positive direction in life and feeling a natural duty to serve, Jason enlisted in the Marine Corps. He would go on to dedicate 23 years of active service to the Corps, from August 19, 1996, to January 31, 2019.

Throughout his distinguished career, to include the infantry, he mastered technical roles as a telephone technician, navigational aids technician, and air traffic control systems maintenance chief, eventually matching his father's rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant.

It was in Iraq where Jason truly felt he was "walking among giants." Serving as a Battalion Operations watch chief with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) II and OIF 04-06, he helped control a vast battlespace in Fallujah. He later served as the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of the Marine Air Control Group 28 Detachment for the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, executing an accelerated deployment in support of Operation Unified Protector to enforce NATO’s mission in Libya.

“The journey taught me a great deal, but one of the most significant lessons was the importance of becoming a servant leader,” Jason said. “Serving and working formy Marines, rather than expecting them to work for me.”

Growing up in an environment shaped by such profound dedication, Javin's announcement that he, too, would enlist was both a surprise and a source of immense pride for his father. Jason wanted to ensure it was Javin’s own choice, unforced by the weight of family history, particularly with Javin being so close to finishing his college degree.

Before Javin left for recruit training, Jason offered him simple, grounded wisdom. “Listen to your drill instructors and you'll do well. All I care about is that you give it your all and remember you have nothing to prove.”

Lance Cpl. Javin Ventura carried that wisdom into the fleet, where he is currently assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. His time with the squadron has been focused on integration and growth.

“Every day, I look forward to finding something that will make me better as a Marine and a person,” said Javin.

He is actively adjusting to the culture and demanding lifestyle of the fleet, while dedicating himself to learning as much as possible about his military occupational specialty. As he navigates the rigorous training and daily responsibilities of a fleet Marine, Ventura remains focused on his personal and professional development.

Through a hundred years of sacrifice and change, the Ventura family story stands as a powerful testament to the spirit of Semper Fidelis, proving that for some, love of country is a sacred legacy handed down, from one generation to the next.