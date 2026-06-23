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    3 generations of Ventura family Marines pose for commemorative photo

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    3 generations of Ventura family Marines pose for commemorative photo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Javin-Keoni Ventura, middle, a maintenance admin specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with his father, retired Master GySgt. Jason Ventura, left, and grandfather, retired Master GySgt. Andrew Ventura, in San Diego, California, July 25, 2025. Ventura graduated basic training in 2025, making him a fourth-generation Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)

    This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 20:22
    Photo ID: 9774054
    VIRIN: 260625-M-KA851-1001
    Resolution: 2653x3316
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 generations of Ventura family Marines pose for commemorative photo, by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG24, VMM363

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