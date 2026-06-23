U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Javin-Keoni Ventura, middle, a maintenance admin specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with his father, retired Master GySgt. Jason Ventura, left, and grandfather, retired Master GySgt. Andrew Ventura, in San Diego, California, July 25, 2025. Ventura graduated basic training in 2025, making him a fourth-generation Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)
This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9774054
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-KA851-1001
|Resolution:
|2653x3316
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3 generations of Ventura family Marines pose for commemorative photo, by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Four generations of service: Ventura family legacy continues in Hawai'i
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