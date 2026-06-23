3 generations of Ventura family Marines pose for commemorative photo

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Javin-Keoni Ventura, middle, a maintenance admin specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with his father, retired Master GySgt. Jason Ventura, left, and grandfather, retired Master GySgt. Andrew Ventura, in San Diego, California, July 25, 2025. Ventura graduated basic training in 2025, making him a fourth-generation Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)



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