Shaw AFB hosts 2026 Restoration Advisory Board Meeting

Photo By Senior Airman Mariana Tafur | Attendees of the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Restoration Advisory Board meeting listen to an environmental restoration briefing during the meeting at Cherryvale Elementary School in Sumter, South Carolina, June 17, 2026. The event provided updates on the base’s ongoing remediation projects and encouraged community engagement throughout the environmental restoration process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Mariana Tafur | Attendees of the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Restoration Advisory Board meeting listen to...... read more read more

SUMTER, S.C. –- The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, in partnership with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), hosted its 2026 Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting at Cherryvale Elementary, June 17, 2026. The yearly meeting provided community members with an opportunity to learn about ongoing environmental restoration efforts and discuss cleanup initiatives affecting Shaw Air Force Base and the surrounding community.

The meeting serves as a forum for communication between Air Force environmental professionals, regulatory agencies and local residents regarding environmental restoration activities on and around the installation. Community members were encouraged to ask questions, provide feedback and engage directly with environmental subject matter experts.

"It was amazing to see so many residents and public officials at the RAB today," said Mr. Raymond Magby, 20th Mission Support Group deputy director. "As we move forward with this cleanup process, it's essential for all stakeholders to continue coming together to provide feedback and share information."

During the meeting, representatives from Shaw AFB and AFCEC provided updates on restoration projects, groundwater treatment systems and environmental investigations currently underway. Attendees received information on progress made over the past year and upcoming efforts aimed at protecting human health and the environment.

Environmental specialists also discussed ongoing remediation activities addressing legacy contaminants and groundwater impacts both on and off the installation. Informational displays throughout the venue allowed attendees to speak with project managers and learn more about specific restoration efforts.

Among the topics discussed were ongoing investigations and remediation efforts involving Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Presenters shared updates on groundwater monitoring, treatment technologies and actions being taken to address PFAS impacts while continuing coordination with local, state and federal regulatory agencies.

The meeting also highlighted the Air Force’s continued commitment to transparency throughout the environmental restoration process. By providing regular updates and opportunities for public engagement, the RAB helps ensure community members remain informed about cleanup activities and future environmental initiatives.

The RAB remains an important component of Shaw AFB’s environmental restoration program, fostering collaboration between the installation, regulatory partners and the communities it serves.

Through continued environmental stewardship and community partnership, Shaw AFB remains committed to restoring affected areas, protecting natural resources and ensuring the long-term health and well-being of the Shaw and Sumter community.