Registration opens for the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Registration opens June 29, 2026, at noon Eastern for the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium—the Department of War’s premier scientific meeting focused on the unique medical needs of the deployed warfighter. This year’s symposium will take place Aug. 3–6, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, bringing together thousands of military, academic, industry, and international partners committed to advancing military medical research. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Registration opens June 29, 2026, at noon Eastern for the 2026 Military Health System...... read more read more

Registration opens June 29, 2026, at noon Eastern for the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium — the Department of War’s premier scientific meeting focused on the unique medical needs of the deployed warfighter. This year’s symposium will take place Aug. 3–6, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, bringing together thousands of military, academic, industry, and international partners committed to advancing military medical research.

More than 3,700 leaders, clinicians, scientists, and innovators are expected to attend. The 2026 theme, “Harnessing the Power of Military Medical Research,” highlights the department’s commitment to accelerating solutions that improve readiness, performance, survivability, and return‑to‑duty outcomes for deployed service members.

Message from Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Keith Bass

Bass, DOW’s top medical leader, emphasized the symposium’s importance in shaping the future of military medicine: “MHSRS is where the military medical research community comes together to solve the hardest problems facing our deployed warfighters. The discoveries shared here directly strengthen readiness, enhance performance, and save lives both on and off the battlefield. I look forward to seeing the new discoveries this year's event will deliver.”

Focus areas for 2026

The symposium will feature presentations, breakout sessions, and poster sessions across four core research domains:

Warfighter medical readiness — ensuring service members are medically prepared for deployment

— ensuring service members are medically prepared for deployment Expeditionary medicine — delivering advanced care in austere and contested environments

— delivering advanced care in austere and contested environments Warfighter performance — optimizing physical, cognitive, and psychological resilience

— optimizing physical, cognitive, and psychological resilience Return to duty— accelerating recovery and reintegration following injury or illness

Registration and lodging

Participants must https://www.mhsrs.net/ for the symposium and pay the registration fee before receiving a link to book a room at the host hotel, the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, or the alternate partner hotel, the Marriott Village.

About MHSRS

MHSRS is DOW’s premier scientific meeting bringing together military medical researchers, clinicians, scientists, industry partners, and government leaders to share new discoveries and advance care for deployed service members. It serves as the central forum for presenting cutting‑edge research in areas such as combat casualty care, operational medicine, infectious diseases, rehabilitation, and human performance. With thousands of attendees each year, MHSRS fosters collaboration across the military medical community and accelerates innovations that strengthen warfighter health, readiness, and survivability.