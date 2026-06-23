North Atlantic Division commander promoted to brigadier general

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr. (left), 56th Chief of Engineers, administers the Oath...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr. (left), 56th Chief of Engineers, administers the Oath of Office to Brig. Gen. Jesse T. Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, at USACE Headquarters in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2026. Curry is the 60th commander of the North Atlantic Division and oversees a more than $6 billion program throughout 13 states in the Northeast and D.C., as well as Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Col. Jesse T. Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, was promoted June 24 to the rank of brigadier general during a promotion ceremony at USACE headquarters in Washington, D.C.



Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr., the 56th chief of engineers and USACE commanding general, hosted the ceremony, and Curry’s family, friends and colleagues past and present attended the event.



Graham delivered remarks centered on Curry’s career and achievements, including his command roles at the USACE’s Recovery Field Office for the Maui wildfires, the USACE Rock Island District, and the 5th Battalion of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and now as the commander of the USACE North Atlantic Division.



Noting the members of the audience, Graham said, “Jess’ 28 years of leading Soldiers and civilians are evident in the crowd we have gathered here. This day means a lot to all of us, and I am honored to be a part of it.”



Graham also pointed out that Curry, out of 4,371 men and women commissioned in 1998, is now one of only 17 who have made it to the ranks of General Officer, and of that 17, the only one who is an Engineer Officer.



“Those numbers speak volumes of the trust our nation has in you to shape the future of our Army,” Graham said.



As the ceremony progressed, the brigadier general rank was pinned on Curry’s epaulets, and per custom, he received the General Officer’s pistol belt to accompany the GO’s sidearm, an M18 modular handgun system, and the one-star general flag was unfurled in his honor.



During his remarks, Curry reflected on his professional experiences and those who’ve made a difference in his journey, especially his family and those who have supported him throughout his career.



“As today marks an important milestone for my Army career, a promotion like this one is least of all about my ability or accomplishments,” said Curry. “It is about all the family, friends, fellow Soldiers, and colleagues in service who have been a blessing to me over many years and enabled all the experiences that have led to this moment.”



He continued, “I’d like to express my absolute thankfulness for so many amazing people and experiences that the Army has placed along my path. I’m honored to continue serving our nation and making a lasting difference for the people and communities who depend on us now and for generations to come. Thank you!”



A native of Southern Illinois, Curry earned his commission in May 1998 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. Along with his undergraduate degree and degree from the Army War College, he also earned a master’s in engineering management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.



As division commander, Curry oversees a regional team of more than 3,700 professionals and an annual program of more than $6 billion to plan, design and construct projects that support the military, protect America’s water resources, mitigate risk from disasters, and restore and enhance the environment. He is responsible for a mission set that includes Civil Works and the largest Military Construction and International, Interagency and Environmental programs executed within USACE, along with world-class support teams including Contracting, Small Business, Real Estate, and other essential enablers.



Curry’s military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, NATO Medal, the Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan Campaign Medals, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Valorous Unit Award, Army Superior Unit Award, the Department of the Army Staff Badge, and the Combat Action Badge.