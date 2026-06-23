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    North Atlantic Division commander promoted to brigadier general

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    North Atlantic Division commander promoted to brigadier general

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr. (left), 56th Chief of Engineers, administers the Oath of Office to Brig. Gen. Jesse T. Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, at USACE Headquarters in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2026. Curry is the 60th commander of the North Atlantic Division and oversees a more than $6 billion program throughout 13 states in the Northeast and D.C., as well as Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 10:42
    Photo ID: 9772598
    VIRIN: 260624-A-A1420-1005
    Resolution: 4710x3364
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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