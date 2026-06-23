North Atlantic Division commander promoted to brigadier general

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Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr. (left), 56th Chief of Engineers, administers the Oath of Office to Brig. Gen. Jesse T. Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, at USACE Headquarters in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2026. Curry is the 60th commander of the North Atlantic Division and oversees a more than $6 billion program throughout 13 states in the Northeast and D.C., as well as Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo)