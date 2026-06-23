U.S. Navy announces intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for medium landing ship homeporting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i; will host public meeting

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaiʻi – The U.S. Department of the Navy is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to assess the potential environmental effects associated with the proposed homeporting of Medium Landing Ship (LSM)-class ships at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JPBHH), Hawaiʻi. The Navy is holding an open-house public meeting July 13, 2026, at the Oʻahu Veterans Center, and welcomes and values substantive public comments from June 24 through July 24, 2026 (see Public Participation section below for commenting methods).

Proposed Action The Proposed Action is to home port up to nine LSM-class ships at JBPHH, including the demolition of the existing wharf and construction of a dedicated berthing wharf along Ford Island and Roll-on/Roll-off facilities required to support the LSM-class ships. The LSM-class ship is a specialized vessel designed to transport troops, vehicles, and equipment directly to shore. The Navy’s Proposed Action is needed to support littoral expeditionary forces, such as Marine Littoral Regiments, across the Pacific region. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been invited to be a cooperating agency in the preparation of the EIS due to its jurisdiction by law or special expertise concerning impacts on waters of the United States.

Public Participation The Navy is holding an open-house public meeting on Monday, July 13, 2026, from 4-7 p.m., at the Oʻahu Veterans Center, Ballard Hall, 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu. The meeting will include informational poster stations staffed by Navy representatives who will answer questions and share information about the Proposed Action and the upcoming environmental analysis. Public comments will be accepted in writing at the public meeting.

The Navy invites the public to comment on the Proposed Action, alternatives to be analyzed, potential effects, and relevant information, studies, or analyses. Public comments will be considered under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). Pursuant to the 2012 Programmatic Agreement among the Commander Navy Region Hawaii, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the Hawaii State Historic Preservation Officer regarding Navy Undertakings in Hawaii, the Navy will consult with the Hawaiʻi State Historic Preservation Officer and other stakeholders regarding potential effects on historic properties that may result from the Proposed Action, referred to as the “undertaking.” The Navy will also consider input received from the public. Parties with demonstrated interest in the undertaking and its effects on historic properties may request to become a consulting party in the Section 106 process. Federal, state, and local agencies; Native Hawaiian Organizations; the public; and interested persons are encouraged to provide comments.

For more project information, please visit the project website at www.nepa.navy.mil/lsmeis. Comments may be submitted at the public meeting, via the project website, or by mail to:

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Attention: LSM EIS Project Manager 258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100 Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI 96860-3134

Please visit the NHPA Section 106 page at www.nepa.navy.mil/lsmeis for information about the Section 106 process or if you are interested in becoming a consulting party.

Comments must be postmarked or received online no later than July 24, 2026, for consideration in the preparation of the EIS.

Media seeking further information should contact Region Hawaii Media Operations Senior Enlisted Leader at jose.r.jaen.mil@us.navy.mil or 808-473-2890.